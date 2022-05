OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is arrested after police say he went door-to-door with a chainsaw and argued with a homeowner. According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 45th and Woolworth for a disturbance. Allegedly a person was going door-to-door with a chainsaw in an attempt to “make money.”

