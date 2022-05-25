Tennessee-Vanderbilt SEC Tournament game rescheduled

HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) — The Tennessee baseball team and their fans are awaiting news on when the team will play at the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers were originally scheduled to play on Wednesday against Vanderbilt in the third game of the day but was canceled due to heavy storms.

The game was rescheduled to Thursday and is set to be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Texas A&M/Florida game, which has been scheduled to begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. EST.

Tennessee swept Vanderbilt back in April, outscoring the Commodores 16-4 in the series in Nashville.

The Vols are a top-four seed at the SEC Tournament for the second time since 2005.

