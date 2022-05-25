ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoop Stroll and Garden Tour

By Bridget Whelan
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Historic Albany Foundations (HAF) Stoop Stroll and Garden Tour is set for June 25. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Historic Albany Foundation is a private, not-for-profit whose goal is to preserve and protect buildings that have architectural, historic, or civic value. HAF has educational programming, tours, technical assistance, community projects, advocacy for endangered buildings, and the operation of their Architectural Parts Warehouse.

The Architectural Parts Warehouse serves as a repository for historic house parts that could not be saved, preventing them from ending up in the trash. The Warehouse has period-appropriate parts and items to reuse, recycle, and repurpose.

On June 25, HAF invites the community to take a self-guided tour of the historic stoops and facades that make up the neighborhoods of Center Square and Hudson Park. Many stoops will be decorated in their finest for this special day.

    The Historic Albany Foundations (HAF) Stoop Stroll and Garden Tour is set for June 25. (The Historic Albany Foundation)
    The Historic Albany Foundations (HAF) Stoop Stroll and Garden Tour is set for June 25. (The Historic Albany Foundation)
    The Historic Albany Foundations (HAF) Stoop Stroll and Garden Tour is set for June 25. (The Historic Albany Foundation)
    The Historic Albany Foundations (HAF) Stoop Stroll and Garden Tour is set for June 25. (The Historic Albany Foundation)

Programs containing the history of the houses will be available at 235 Lark Street. Voting for the ‘best stoop’ will take place at Hudson Jay Park along with other events.

Events:

  • Local vendors market
  • Flowerpot raffle
  • “Best stoop” voting
