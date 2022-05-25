ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Offers New Look At Black Manta's Costume

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquaman fans just got a look at Black Manta's new costume in the upcoming sequel. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might not premiere until next year, but that won't stop the flow of information about the movie. At Licensing Expo this year, Flash Film News obtained images of both The Flash's...

comicbook.com

People

Johnny Depp Says He Called Warner Bros. About Amber Heard's Aquaman Role: 'I Curbed Their Worries'

Johnny Depp claims he played a part in landing Amber Heard her Aquaman role. On Wednesday, the actor, 58, returned to the stand when his team called him to testify again in his ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife. In this final week of testimonies, Depp got the chance to respond to some matters brought up during Heard's defense, including her saying he did not get her blockbuster Aquaman role for her.
ComicBook

DC's Blue Beetle Set Photos Reveal First Look at Costume

Production is currently underway on DC's Blue Beetle movie, which will bring Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle to life on the big screen. Given Jaime's fan-favorite status within the pages of DC Comics, there's definitely been a lot of excitement surrounding his cinematic debut, and around how the Blue Beetle costume will translate onscreen. After concept art of the Blue Beetle suit first debuted during DC FanDome 2021, we've finally got a new look at what that will entail. JustJared Jr. recently published a series of set photos from Blue Beetle, which provide a pretty epic look at the practical costume.
ComicBook

HBO Max's Green Lantern Star Provides Update on Filming Start Date

Warner Bros. has been attempting to bring DC's Green Lantern to the small screen for several years now, with an HBO Max series being in the works since 2019. Updates surrounding the Green Lantern series have been relatively few and far between in the years since, with only two cast members — Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott — having been publicly announced last year. In an interview with Metro Entertainment, Irvine revealed that there still isn't "a firm start date" for when the series will begin production, and that he hasn't gotten to try on a costume quite yet.
Jason Momoa
ComicBook

Man of Steel 2 Trends As DC Fans Choose Between Superman or The Batman Sequel

Man of Steel 2 is trending (once again) on social media, as a recent Twitter post sparked debate between DC fans about whether or not The Batman 2 or Man of Steel 2 would be the sequel they want the most. Needless to say, that debate has been pretty spirited, but it's clear from the fact that the debate is even happening that there's still a lot of love out there for a sequel to Zack Snyder's Man of Steel!
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Poke Fun at She-Hulk's CGI: Argue That The New Marvel Heroine Resembles Shrek's Fiona

Marvel fans are in for a treat as the new addition to Disney+'s expanding slate, She-Hulk is finally headed to the streaming service this August. In addition to the good news, the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming series was finally released. Although most fans are pleased with Tatiana Maslany's debut as the titular character, some fans pointed out how the show's CGI looks terrible, and Maslany's She-Hulk almost looked like the fan-favorite animated character, Princess Fiona, of Shrek.
ComicBook

Fast X: Vin Diesel Shares New Photo With Brie Larson

Last month, Vin Diesel broke the big news that Captain Marvel star Brie Larson was joining the cast of Fast 10. The upcoming movie will be the franchise's penultimate installment and they began production last month. However, things started off to a rocky start when director Justin Lin left the project after a reported "major disagreement" with Diesel. Lin, who has helmed multiple films in the franchise, has since been replaced by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk). Despite this setback Diesel has been sharing lots of positive posts and videos from the movie's set, recently calling the new sequel "a miracle." Today, Diesel shared a new photo with Larson that looks like it could be a still from the movie.
GamesRadar

Dave Bautista says goodbye to Drax and Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Dave Bautista has bid farewell to his Marvel character Drax the Destroyer after Guardians of the Galaxy 3 recently wrapped filming. The actor has been part of the MCU since Guardians of the Galaxy released in 2014, and has played the character in both Guardians movies and two Avengers films. He'll next appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Indy100

Dior sells a bottle of Johnny Depp's fragrance every three seconds

As the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial continues, allegations made against The Pirates of the Caribbean actor include sexual violence and abuse.Allegations of abuse have led to the star being dropped by a number of brands and upcoming film projects, but one man has revealed the reason Dior stuck with him – because it sells one bottle of his fragrance Sauvage every 3 seconds.In 2020, Depp lost a highly publicised libel case against The Sun newspaper after the paper published an article calling him a “wife-beater”.After the three-week trial in July 2020, Mr Justice Nicol found that the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Harrison Ford Teases ‘Indiana Jones 5’ at Star Wars Celebration

Harrison Ford on Thursday shocked Star Wars Celebration with a surprise appearance to tease his upcoming Indiana Jones 5. “It’s a great pleasure to be here,” Ford told the enormous crowd gathered at the Anaheim Convention Center, adding that he is “really proud of the movie that we made.”More from The Hollywood ReporterHelen Mirren, Harrison Ford to Star in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1932'The Likely Explanation for 'Doctor Strange 2' PG-13 Rating Amid Content DebateHarrison Ford to Star in Apple TV+ Series From 'Ted Lasso' Duo, Jason Segel The iconic actor came out onstage after John Williams’ famous Indy theme played. The composer was...
ComicBook

Black Canary: Jurnee Smollett Teases Return to DC Role

The DC Films world feels like it's often in a state of flux, with projects surrounding new and familiar characters being brought to fruition. Among them is a Black Canary solo movie, which would see Jurnee Smollett reprise her role as Dinah Lance / Black Canary from 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While the film was originally announced as an HBO Max exclusive, recent updates regarding DC's plans following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger have made fans wonder what the project's future holds — but a new update seems pretty promising. A recent profile from The New York Times, in anticipation of Smollett's role in Netflix's Spiderheard, outlined the actress' upcoming projects — and revealed that "she's also preparing to reprise her role as Black Canary."
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Audiences Agree With Critics Giving Film Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Top Gun: Maverick's audience score is out on Rotten Tomatoes, and the first returns are soaring. Critics love the Tom Cruise sequel and the fans are no different this time around. On the aggregation site, the audience score sits at 99%. An astounding number in this day and age. But, at the same time, the critics score in the Tomatometer sits at 97%. So, Maverick is an absolute thrill ride for most of the people who have seen this movie. There was a lot of skepticism around the film when the project was announced. After all, it had been so many years since Top Gun. Cruise had notoriously been against making a sequel until there was a suitable story to tell. And the original director passed away. But, somehow, Paramount and their star have teamed-up to deliver a prospective shock to theaters everywhere. Projections around Maverick have it threatening to be Cruise's biggest opening weekend of his career.
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian: Beloved Character Sports Drastic New Look for Season 3

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Star Wars Celebration finally made its return much to the delight of diehard followers of the science-fiction franchise. True to form, the spectacle which runs until May 29th was home to several explosive reveals and announcements — including the debut of the first official teaser for The Mandalorian Season 3.
