Public Health

DHEC: No known cases of monkeypox in SC, will end monitoring for two close contacts

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Wednesday said there are no known cases of monkeypox in the state.

It comes a day after the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced it was monitoring two close contacts who were on a flight with an individual from the United Kingdom that had tested positive for monkeypox.

DHEC will end its monitoring of those two contacts.

“The close contacts were being observed in the Midlands region of the state and remained asymptomatic through the 21-day monitoring period, which began May 5 and ended Wednesday at noon,” said officials with DHEC. “There have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in South Carolina.”

SC Ports will not extend its homeport cruising contract with Carnival past 2024

The health agency said monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body.

“Monkeypox does not spread easily between people. It can be spread through close contact with an infected person and their skin sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets. following prolonged face-to-face contact,” explained DHEC.

Doctors are asked to report a suspected case to DHEC, who will then investigate and conduct testing to confirm or rule out a case.

Those who believe they are experiencing symptoms should see their primary doctor.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

