J.J. Abrams Developing Speed Racer Live Action Series at Apple

 3 days ago
A live-action Speed Racer, produced by J.J. Abrams, is currently in the works at Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series, based on the popular manga and animated show, has been in the works for years. Hiram...

Primetimer

Heartstopper Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed Heartstopper for two more seasons. The series, based on the young adult graphic novel and web comic series of the same name, debuted in April and follows the story of two boys who form a surprising connection and fall in love. Heartstopper stars Joe Locke as Charlie,...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Stranger Things Season 4 Accidentally Spoiled by Monopoly Game

A promotional mishap has accidentally spoiled the upcoming season of Netflix's Stranger Things. According to The Hollywood Reporter, images from a tie-in Monopoly game leaked online last month, spoiling major plot points ahead of the Season 4 premiere on May 27. THR adds that creators Matt and Ross Duffer had...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix Entices Kids to Watch More TV With New Mystery Box

Netflix has unveiled a new plan to keep kids glued to their screens. The streamer's new "Mystery Box" feature, which launched Thursday on all Netflix kids profiles, will play a recommended TV show or movie that children haven't seen before in hopes of broadening their horizons, all while keeping them on the platform.
KIDS
Primetimer

New Daredevil Series in Development at Disney+

A new Daredevil series is coming to Disney+, reports Variety. After several years of rumors and the original Daredevil moving from Netflix to Disney+, a second series is finally in development, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord slated to write and executive produce. Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio...
TV SERIES
Emile Hirsch
J.j. Abrams
Primetimer

Disney+ Quietly Adds Alias and 8 Simple Rules

Disney+ quietly added Alias, 8 Simple Rules, and The Finder to its service early Friday morning. Disney has traditionally reserved Disney+ for its most overtly kid-oriented titles, although recent months have seen a shift in strategy with the addition of parental controls and content previously deemed "too adult" for its flagship streaming service, including Marvel's Netflix series and Hulu's Love, Victor.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Chris Pratt Is Ready for Battle in The Terminal List Trailer

The official teaser trailer for Prime Video's The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, was released Thursday. Based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, the action series centers on James Reece (Pratt), whose platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a covert operation. Upon returning home to his family, Reece begins questioning his memories of the event, but when new evidence comes to light, he learns that dark forces are putting him and his loved ones in danger.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Tommy Chong Reveals He's Returning for Netflix's That '70s Show Spinoff

Tommy Chong is reprising his role as hippie stoner Leo in Netflix's That '70s Show spinoff, That '90s Show. Chong shared the news in a Tuesday interview on The Dark Mark Show, saying, “They gave me a call and I did my part.” He added, “They never gave me any instructions, so I don’t know if I’m supposed to be talking about it or not. I really don’t give a shit, to tell you the truth. I’ve got a big mouth. That’s what I’m known for…I’m back as Leo.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Guiding Light Actor Lee Lawson Dies at 80

Guiding Light actor Lee Lawson died Sunday at the age of 80. Lawson's daughter, Leslie Bova, shared the news in a Facebook post, saying her mother had both cancer and COVID. Lawson played Bea Reardon on CBS soap opera Guiding Light from 1981 to 1990. Her first on-screen role came in CBS's Love of Life in 1965. In 1979, she appeared in ABC's One Life to Live before being cast as Guiding Light's Bea, a single mother of seven who owned and operated the 7th Street boarding house. Lawson appeared in 50 episodes of the series, which ended in 2009 after airing for 72 years on the radio and TV. The series is the second longest-running drama in American television history, and the longest-running soap opera of all time.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Barry Renewed for Season 4 on HBO

Barry has been renewed for Season 4 on HBO. The third season premiered April 24, with the finale set to air June 12. Season 3 follows Barry (Bill Hader) as he attempts to leave his violent past behind in pursuit of a full-time acting career. Meanwhile, he sets out to repair his relationship with his acting coach, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), who wants nothing to do with him.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Emmy Rossum Transforms Into Angelyne, Atlanta Season 3 Wraps

It’s a day of premieres and finales, as Emmy Rossum and Peacock tell the story of Los Angeles billboard icon Angeleyne and Atlanta concludes its Europe-set third season. Plus, Legendary kicks off Season 3 on HBO Max, and finale week continues on broadcast TV with the season-enders of Law & Order, Station 19, and Young Sheldon. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Ricky Martin Joins Kristen Wiig and Allison Janney in Mrs. American Pie

Ricky Martin is the latest addition to the cast of Apple TV+'s upcoming series Mrs. American Pie. Based on Juliet McDaniel's novel of the same name, the ten-episode comedy follows a woman named Maxine Simmons as she tries to secure a spot in the exclusive world of Palm Beach high society in the 1970s. Martin, a Grammy-winning singer and Emmy-nominated actor, joins previously announced stars Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, and Leslie Bibb.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Seth Green Loses Bored Ape, the Star of His Animated Series, to a Phishing Scam

The star of Seth Green's new show, White Horse Tavern, has been kidnapped — but getting him back may be difficult, because he's not real. The animated character, known as Bored Ape, is an NFT, or non-fungible token. NFTs have recently grown in popularity as a type of digital financial security that can be sold or traded online, but it turns out they're not so secure after all. Green, who is known for having a large NFT collection, recently announced that Bored Ape would be the star of his upcoming animated series, but before the show could become a reality, the actor was robbed of several NFTs, Bored Ape included, when he accidentally interacted with a phishing site.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Euphoria's Alanna Ubach Will Play a Less Chaotic Mom in Peacock's Ted

Alanna Ubach, known for her role as Cassie and Lexi's messy mom, Suze, in HBO's Euphoria, is joining the cast of Ted as a series regular. Based on the film franchise of the same name, Peacock's Ted series centers on the foul-mouthed teddy bear and his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Good Fight Season 6 Will Be Its Last

Season 6 of The Good Fight will be its last, creators Robert and Michelle King announced on Friday. “We’ve loved fighting The Good Fight these last six seasons. To be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real time has been a gift. And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers and crew has been a blessing,” the Kings said in a joint statement. “Our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future.”
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

