J.J. Abrams Developing Speed Racer Live Action Series at Apple

The star of Seth Green's new show, White Horse Tavern, has been kidnapped — but getting him back may be difficult, because he's not real. The animated character, known as Bored Ape, is an NFT, or non-fungible token. NFTs have recently grown in popularity as a type of digital financial security that can be sold or traded online, but it turns out they're not so secure after all. Green, who is known for having a large NFT collection, recently announced that Bored Ape would be the star of his upcoming animated series, but before the show could become a reality, the actor was robbed of several NFTs, Bored Ape included, when he accidentally interacted with a phishing site.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO