New banners for Botkins

The arts are the strongest and fastest engine to drive economic development, especially in a community that Is going through a renewal like downtown Lima. That from co-owner of the Ohio Theatre Lima Michael Bouson who has been bringing life back into the theatre on North Street. Speaking at the Chamber's “Real American Sunrise” event, he says it was the attraction of what Lima had to offer in the arts that attracted him to invest in the theatre. Places like ArtSpace, the Veterans Civic Center, and the symphony. He believes that this renewal of the downtown with so many social activity options will draw new industries and businesses to the area.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO