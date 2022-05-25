New banners for Botkins

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA held a reception on Thursday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m., to honor the 2022 recipients of the Lee E. Schauer Memorial and Jim Lantz Memorial scholarships. Hope Bixler, daughter of Kim and Andy Bixler of Anna, and a graduate of Anna High School,...
SIDNEY – Sidney Rotary, in partnership with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, has announced the recipients of 2021-2022 Excellence in Education, an award designed to recognize Shelby County’s most dedicated educators. This year’s honorees are Mike Keiser, German teacher at Sidney High School; Kevin Turner, science teacher...
SIDNEY – The board of directors of Samaritan Works was presented the Gold Award from the Edison State Center for Leadership Development during a special ceremony. The award is part of the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership, and was presented at the annual Mosaic Conference at Edison State Community College on May 18.
SIDNEY — The Sidney Recreation Board discussed the need for seasonal employees and also connecting the Canal Feeder Trail, among other parks projects during its May 2 meeting. Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier, according to meeting minutes, began the meeting speaking about the need for more 2022 seasonal...
As part of “Community Action Month,” the social services coordinator for the local Community Action Commission recently shared information with the Record-Herald on senior assistance and utility assistance programs. That coordinator is Judy Havens. CAC is located at 1400 U.S. Route 22 N.W. in Washington Court House. As...
OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital celebrated National Nurse’s Week earlier in May. Jorden Conley, BSN, RN received the Facets of Nursing Excellence Award at the recent nurse’s celebration. This distinguished award is given to one nurse at each OhioHealth hospital, chosen from among the thousands of nurses providing excellent...
——— Hard times, war and politics are forgotten throughout the country on account of the great baseball games. The streets in the cities, around the telegraph offices and places where the scores are received, are packed by excited people. Business is nearly all suspended during the games. 100...
The arts are the strongest and fastest engine to drive economic development, especially in a community that Is going through a renewal like downtown Lima. That from co-owner of the Ohio Theatre Lima Michael Bouson who has been bringing life back into the theatre on North Street. Speaking at the Chamber's “Real American Sunrise” event, he says it was the attraction of what Lima had to offer in the arts that attracted him to invest in the theatre. Places like ArtSpace, the Veterans Civic Center, and the symphony. He believes that this renewal of the downtown with so many social activity options will draw new industries and businesses to the area.
SIDENY — Two local blood drives will be held in the community the week of June 5. The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County community blood drive Wednesday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. The Jackson Center Sons of American Legion community...
SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw a small increase this past week. There are currently 254 active COVID cases in the county — up five cases from the 249 cases reported last week. In total, Shelby County has reported 11,148 cases of COVID-19 with 366...
HOUSTON — Local memorial day services will begin in the Shelby County community on Sunday, May 29, with a service held at Houston Cemetery beginning at 10:15 a.m. to honor the U.S. Military. Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355 Honor Guard and Pastor Kris Geise from the Houston Congregational...
The center will open its gates at 12:00 p.m. for Huber Heights residents and passholders and then 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for everyone else. Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays will be for only residents and passholders.
SIDNEY — Among the various pieces of legislation adopted Monday evening, the Sidney City Council OK’d the amendment of the traffic control map for the new Burr Oak Subdivision, and to assess costs for the city’s I&I program. The following four ordinances were adopted:. • To amend...
JACKSON, Tenn. — Six hundred eleven students graduated from Union University May 21 during spring commencement services of the 197th graduating class at Oman Arena. Hannah Fogt, of Sidney, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Accelerated. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska delivered the commencement address. “Don’t believe the...
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will begin a large culvert replacement project on Rangeline Road beginning Tuesday, May 31. According to County Engineer Bob Geuy, Rangeline Road will be closed to all traffic between Fort Recovery Road and state Route 66 beginning Tuesday. The culvert replacement project will take approximately four weeks to complete.
Waiting in line for their Upper Valley Career Center graduation ceremony at the Hobart Arena are, left to right, Fort Loramie graduate Elizabeth Shatto, Fairlawn graduate Aiden Brautigam and Jackson Center graduate Jessica Ducat. The graduation was held on Thursday, May 26.
PICKAWAY – How young is too young to serve in the military? Back in 1860s it was pretty young. Joseph Fissell was born September 19, 1852, in Circleville, Ohio to John and Katherine Diffendafer Fissell. There he grew up with his 4 brothers and 4 sisters. His father was a fence maker and farmer.
VAN WERT — Van Wert City Schools Board of Education approved a resolution providing for the sale and issuance of facilities improvement bonds for the renovation of Eggerss Stadium at its meeting on Wednesday. In addition, the Board approved the hiring of a number of people, the fiscal year 2022 May Five-Year Forecast, the fiscal year 2022 permanent appropriations, and the petty cash/change funds.
LOVELAND, Ohio — Nestled on the banks of the Little Miami River sits a building seemingly out of time and place. The Historic Loveland Castle and Museum Chateau Laroche was built by hand by one man, Sir Harry Andrews. Andrews, a veteran and medievalist, began building the castle in...
Ohio's small towns possess a charm all their own. Even better, they are wonderful places to visit if you want to relax and enjoy some good old-fashioned hospitality. The experience will not disappoint.
