With only four contestants remaining, Top Chef: Houston is winding down and preparing for its eventful finale in Tucson, Arizona. And while some may wonder why Tucson in a Houston-focused season, the latest challenges are paying interesting homages to Native American and Mexican cuisine with its required use of cactus and Indigenous peppers — some of which are not just relevant to Houston, but also the fabric of our country.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO