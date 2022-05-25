John “Jack” Payne

AFTON - Brenda Faye Hughes age 74 of Afton passed away suddenly Tuesday May 24, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Ctr. She was a member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was a loving daughter, wife, and mother. She is survived by her husband of 57yrs Bill Hughes, 2 daughters and son-in-law Lisa Ann Hughes, Brenda Michelle and Ricky Hale, special fury baby whom she thought of as a son Luke, 3 sisters Sharon Gaddy, Pam Elder, Cathy King, 2 brothers Chuck King, Gary Collins, special friend Elizabeth Smith and family, several nieces and nephews, 2 special adopted granddaughters Rachel Chambers, Katie Smith. She preceded in death by her parents James and Barbara Collins and Rachel and Floyd Simpson, 3 brothers Steve Simpson, Danny Ray Simpson, Randy Simpson, 4 sisters Sandra Gail Simpson, Karen Simpson, Peggy Collins, Sharon Collins. The family will receive friends from Saturday 4-7pm Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Downtown. The funeral service will be at 2pm Sunday in the funeral home chapel with the burial following in Sulpher Springs Cemetery with Pastor Ray Mullins officiating.
