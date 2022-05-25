ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

John “Jack” Payne

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY - John “Jack” Payne, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 20, 2022. He leaves behind a beautiful legacy filled with love, family, friends and plentiful memories. Jack was born February 23, 1948 to the late Harry Lee Payne and...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Rick Neeley

KINGSPORT - Rick Neeley, 66, of Kingsport, graced this earth from October 24, 1955, until May 26, 2022, departing to Heaven but leaving his heart’s love within us. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and a graduate of Lynn View High School. Rick retired from Eastman Chemical Company. He was a lifelong UT Vols fan and enjoyed watching many other sports. Rick also loved riding his Harley Davidson with his biker buddies.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Larry Don “Pete” Blankenship

Larry Don "Pete" Blankenship (81) passed away May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health. After graduating from Sullivan West High School, Pete served his country as a medic in the Army National Guard. He went on to be employed by Eastman Kodak, from which he retired after more than 34 years of service. Pete loved the outdoors and took great pride in tending a garden, mowing the yard and making sure he had flowers in the summer. He enjoyed watching University of Tennessee and local high school sporting events. Pete was a social butterfly and delighted in engaging with friends, old and new. When driving became a challenge for him, he was often chauffeured around town by his dear friend and neighbor Tess Page, who selflessly helped to "watch out" for him.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Danny Ray Manis

ROGERSVILLE - Danny Ray Manis, age 73, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. He professed his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age. Danny was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents Ollie and Pauline Darnell Manis, sisters Eunice Gilliam, Janice Manis, Myra Brooks and Alice Jones, brothers Glenn Manis and Dwight Manis.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Frances June Williams

MOUNT CARMEL – Frances June Williams, 78, went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Frances was born on June 23, 1943, to Samuel and Kate Sturgill in Big Stone Gap, VA. She married the loved of her life in 1962. Frances is a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Bible Way Baptist Church.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Louisiana State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Johnson City, TN
Obituaries
State
Indiana State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Johnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Merle Klepper

KINGSPORT - Merle Klepper, 86, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes.
Kingsport Times-News

Oscar “OS” Larkins

KINGSPORT - Oscar “OS” Larkins, 89, of Kingsport, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Oliver Smith and Anna (Mellons) Larkins in Church Hill. Oscar proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After the war he attended Mississippi State and ETSU. Oscar was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Colonial Heights Baptist Church. He was a state certified real estate appraiser and real estate broker. Oscar served as President of the Kingsport Board of Realtors and was Realtor Emeritus Status. Oscar served in various community organizations. He was a very dedicated and hard working until his retirement at the age of eighty-five. Oscar was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeep lovers gather in Gate City at Jeep Jamboree

GATE CITY — Saturday’s inaugural Gate City Jeep Jamboree brought in scores of Jeeps for the event that included contests and activities for all ages. The jamboree was sponsored by Gate City Frontier, a nonprofit and part of Virginia Main Street, which works to preserve and revitalize historic downtown areas in small towns.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kevin Dale Roberts

KINGSPORT - Kevin Dale Roberts, 61, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022. Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 17th at 5:30 pm at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Roberts family, visit tmcenters.com for the...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Kingsport Times-News

Teresa Ann Williams Jones

SURGOINSVILLE - Teresa Ann Williams Jones, age 65, of Surgoinsville, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2022. She was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Annie Williams; father, Willard Williams Sr.; mother, Barbara Frye Williams; and brother, Willard Williams Jr.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Julie Caroline Shelton

ROGERSVILLE - Julie Caroline Shelton, 42, went home to be with the Lord on Monday May 23, 2022. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Johnson – Arrowood Funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor James Adams officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Christian Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:00 PM to go in procession.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Phillip Dewayne Williams

Phillip Dewayne Williams, age 53, passed away on May 20th, 2022. Memorial service will be held at Shades of Grace UMC Community Campus, 510 Gibson Mill Road, Kingsport TN on Saturday, May 28th at 12:30 pm. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Williams family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

The Gallery at Barr Photographics will host a spring exhibit in the Corner Gallery titled “Brightening,” a collection of oil paintings by North Carolina artist Patrick M. Turner. The Gallery at Barr Photographics is located at 152 E. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia. “Brightening” will hang and be offered for sale through May 31.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Nascar Racing#Older Adults Lifestyle#Cancer#Frayser High School#Memphis State University#Sigma Chi Fraternity#A Machinist Apprentice#Afg Industries#Regional Sales#Nascar
Kingsport Times-News

Eula Mae Bowman Smith

ROGERSVILLE - Eula Mae Bowman Smith, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Mom, “Mommaw”, Eula, friend--loved by so many, completed her journey on this earth after a brief illness at UT Medical Center. She never met a stranger and loved good conversation. Eula worked...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brenda Faye Hughes

AFTON - Brenda Faye Hughes age 74 of Afton passed away suddenly Tuesday May 24, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Ctr. She was a member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was a loving daughter, wife, and mother. She is survived by her husband of 57yrs Bill Hughes, 2 daughters and son-in-law Lisa Ann Hughes, Brenda Michelle and Ricky Hale, special fury baby whom she thought of as a son Luke, 3 sisters Sharon Gaddy, Pam Elder, Cathy King, 2 brothers Chuck King, Gary Collins, special friend Elizabeth Smith and family, several nieces and nephews, 2 special adopted granddaughters Rachel Chambers, Katie Smith. She preceded in death by her parents James and Barbara Collins and Rachel and Floyd Simpson, 3 brothers Steve Simpson, Danny Ray Simpson, Randy Simpson, 4 sisters Sandra Gail Simpson, Karen Simpson, Peggy Collins, Sharon Collins. The family will receive friends from Saturday 4-7pm Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service Downtown. The funeral service will be at 2pm Sunday in the funeral home chapel with the burial following in Sulpher Springs Cemetery with Pastor Ray Mullins officiating.
AFTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bobbie Gooch

CHURCH HILL - Bobbie Gooch, 88, Church Hill, formerly of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home. Bobbie was a graduate of Sullivan High School and Bristol College. She was a member of Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church. Bobbie was an avid reader and loved to sew.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roy Lee Rogers

CHURCH HILL – Roy Lee Rogers, 54, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Church news

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God's word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Omnium set for June 4-5

The Tri-Cities’ largest cycling event, the Carter County Omnium, will return June 4-5 and feature racers from 25 states and as far away as Australia. The three-race event offers cash prices of more than $12,000 and is highlighted by the 37th annual Carter County Roan Groan, the premier road race in the area with its unique mountaintop finish at Carver’s Gap.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watauga soldier to be remembered at Coca-Cola 600

Jefferson D. Davis, an Army veteran from Watauga who was killed during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, will have his name displayed on the No. 51 Ford driven by Cody Ware during Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He is one of three Tennessee fallen veterans who will...
WATAUGA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Welcoming our new neighbors

Did somebody say summer? The weather is warming up and along with it, the community’s eagerness to embrace a return to normal post-pandemic activities. If you’ve been paying attention, another trend is apparent: our city has grown and we find ourselves with a plethora of new neighbors in our Kingsport community.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy