John “Jack” Payne

Larry Don "Pete" Blankenship (81) passed away May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health. After graduating from Sullivan West High School, Pete served his country as a medic in the Army National Guard. He went on to be employed by Eastman Kodak, from which he retired after more than 34 years of service. Pete loved the outdoors and took great pride in tending a garden, mowing the yard and making sure he had flowers in the summer. He enjoyed watching University of Tennessee and local high school sporting events. Pete was a social butterfly and delighted in engaging with friends, old and new. When driving became a challenge for him, he was often chauffeured around town by his dear friend and neighbor Tess Page, who selflessly helped to "watch out" for him.

FALL BRANCH, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO