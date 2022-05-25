ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The three ways to protect your retirement savings from the IRS – and it has to do with timing

By Karina Mitchell
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
PROTECTING as much of your hard earned retirement savings from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is crucial.

There are three surefire ways to do so, but timing is key.

The one thing you can count on is that, just as you had to pay taxes on income while you were working, the money you've managed to save over the years for your retirement will also be subject to some degree of taxation.

It is more than likely you will owe some share of your nest egg to the IRS.

However, just how much you owe can fluctuate, and planning ahead can help you minimize how much you will owe the government.

Here are three tips to help ensure you have more to spend on yourself and your loved ones in your golden years.

1. Choose the right account

Tax experts say retirement accounts are the best place for your savings because they offer tax advantages that taxable brokerage accounts do not.

If you contribute to a traditional IRA or 401(k) account you will get a tax break on your income.

However, you will owe taxes on retirement withdrawals.

If you contribute to a Roth account you will not get a tax break when you contribute, but you get tax-free withdrawals in retirement.

The right account for you depends in part on how you think your tax bracket may change between now and retirement.

If you think you'll be in a lower tax bracket in retirement, tax-deferred accounts are a better choice.

Otherwise, Roth accounts will probably help you save the most.

Each account has annual contribution limits and rules, so make sure you understand these before deciding where to park your money.

Many experts advise not putting anything into a retirement account that you plan to spend before age 59-1/2.

2. Convert to Roth IRAs

All retirement accounts have required minimum distributions (RMDs) except for Roth IRAs.

These are mandatory annual withdrawals most seniors must take beginning in the year they turn 72.

You can also convert savings from other retirement accounts to Roth savings to avoid RMDs and taxes on your earnings.

To do this, you must pay taxes on the amount you're converting in the year you do it. This is known as a Roth IRA conversion.

3. Borrow money instead of taking early retirement withdrawals

When you need cash, an early retirement account withdrawal isn't your best move.

Borrowing from your 401(k) is a little better if your plan administrator allows it.

You won't owe taxes on your withdrawals as long as you pay them back with interest in an allotted time frame.

But doing so still shrinks your retirement savings, and you'll have to save more per month going forward to get yourself back on track.

Certified Public Accountant, Anil Melwani tells The Sun he agrees with the above tips as a general rule, and says the only time he tells clients not to maximize retirement contributions is if they're saving up for a downpayment on a primary home.

The Sun shares five things you need to do before claiming Social Security.

Plus, here are five reasons why you might not receive Social Security benefits.

Comments / 2

Guezz Who
3d ago

I take out all my money in hundred dollar bills and keep it at home except $500.00 to keep it open.

Reply
3
