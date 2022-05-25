ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

New Chinese Restaurant To Take Over Former Heroboy Space

By Jake Rogers
What Now New York
What Now New York
 3 days ago

An exciting new Chinese restaurant is currently getting ready to open up in Midtown West.

Chi Restaurant and Bar is a brand new concept from owner Rongfang Xiao . Xiao and their team were responsible the popular restaurants Hunan Manor and Spy C Cuisine . Hunan manor is a Manhattan based Chinese restaurant that is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes, while Spy C Cuisine is a Queens-based Chinese restaurant headed by chefs Thomas Lei and Thomas Lo . Now, Xiao and the team will be bringing their latest concept to midtown Manhattan.

The new restaurant, Chi Restaurant and bar, will be opening up at 494 9th Avenue , replacing the popular Heroboy sandwich shop. Heroboy was a part of the iconic Manganaro restaurant family, which had been operating at the location since 1893. In 1953, James Manganaro took over the deli next door to his original restaurant and the Heroboy sandwich shop was born. Operating successfully for over 80 years, Heroboy introduced the city and the world-at-large to its legendary six-foot sandwiches. In fact, many even suspect that the restaurant was the origin of the word “hero”, as 1930’s food writer Clementine Paddieford once wrote that you would need to be a “hero” to finish one of Manganaro’s massive sandwiches.

While news of Heroboy’s closure has been devastating to the neighborhood, it thankfully will not remain vacant for long. The location is incredibly spacious for the neighborhood, and Chi Restaurant and Bar is expected to be able to seat about 100 guests on the ground floor. The space will also feature a 16 seat bar and will play background music only.

Xiao and the team are currently in the process of applying for a new liquor license for Chi Restaurant and Bar. They are proposing operating hours of 11:30 AM – 11:00 PM , every day, seven days a week. While no further details have been shared regarding the team’s plan for opening , you can visit some of Xiao’s other restaurants to get a taste of what to expect for the future.

