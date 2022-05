An 18-wheeler wreck on Saturday morning, shut down a stretch of Highway 278 west in Etowah County. According to the Alabama State Troopers post at Decatur the Freightliner rolled over near Alabama 132 around 5:00am; it came to rest on its side, and as a result lost part of its payload – described as a load of dry concrete – along the roadside. The Alabama Department of Transportation was notified by emergency personnel as they arrived on the scene. The male driver of the truck was reportedly taken for treatment of minor injuries,

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO