Abilene, TX

APD sets out operation map for Bird scooters in Abilene

By Karley Cross
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) designated ‘home zones’ where Bird scooters may be operated.

APD referenced Abilene’s Code of Ordinance, Chapter 23, wherein scooter and bicycle sharing is addressed.

Bird scooters migrate back to Downtown Abilene, ACU

According to the ordinance: “Vendors shall not operate a scooter or bicycle share service in areas of the City not designated as a home zone,” and those not in compliance with City Code could receive a Class C citation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEh5C_0fqFuM1b00
Scooter operating locations, from Abilene Police Department

According to the map above, scooters may be operated in the gray zones. The green zones depict Home Zones, where scooters should be deployed each morning and repositioned throughout the day.

