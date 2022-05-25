APD sets out operation map for Bird scooters in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) designated ‘home zones’ where Bird scooters may be operated.
APD referenced Abilene’s Code of Ordinance, Chapter 23, wherein scooter and bicycle sharing is addressed.Bird scooters migrate back to Downtown Abilene, ACU
According to the ordinance: “Vendors shall not operate a scooter or bicycle share service in areas of the City not designated as a home zone,” and those not in compliance with City Code could receive a Class C citation.
According to the map above, scooters may be operated in the gray zones. The green zones depict Home Zones, where scooters should be deployed each morning and repositioned throughout the day.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.
Comments / 3