BRISTOL – The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol's "Paint the Future" Gala at the Aqua Turf Club June 11 will support a playground and programs for local youths. The fundraiser gala will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at the banquet facility at 556 Mulberry St., Southington. It will include fine dining, dinner and dessert, dancing, an open bar and live music by the New York City based "After Party." There will also be a silent auction with a wide array of items.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO