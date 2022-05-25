Plainview teen arrested for striking officer while fleeing house party

A black CB microphone with light scratches and a coil sets behind a clear case on a display inside a trailer that travels the country. It may not seem like much but that mic is a powerful tool that was instrumental in saving several lives. It was last used to communicate from a truck stop where a trucker recognized the signs and made a call that rescued nine minors and broke a 13-state trafficking ring that resulted in 31 arrests. Now it travels across the country as a part of the Truckers Against Trafficking educational exhibition. Its...

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO