ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Plainview teen arrested for striking officer while fleeing house party

By Ellysa Harris
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An 18-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after striking a Plainview Police office with a...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Major crash unit called overnight to 34th and Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue early Saturday morning. UPDATED Story Link: Driver died from Saturday morning crash in Central Lubbock, LPD said Police said one person suffered serious injuries and a second person experienced […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Driver died from Saturday morning crash in Central Lubbock, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A driver died after an early Saturday morning crash, the Lubbock Police Department said. LPD identified the victim as Kesha Reed, 35. (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving two vehicles that occurred at 2:09 a.m. May 28 in the 3500 block of 34th Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plainview, TX
Plainview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Man Runs Red Light, Crashes Motorcycle Into Woman’s SUV

A Lubbock man was involved in a motorcycle collision in Southwest Lubbock Thursday evening, May 26th. Lubbock Police Department officers were called to the intersection of 82nd Street and Upland Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. KAMC news reports that the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit’s investigation report into the incident revealed that 51-year-old Troy Locke was traveling eastbound on 82nd Street while riding his motorcycle and ran a red light. The traffic law violation resulted in Locke colliding his motorcycle with an SUV belonging to 46-year-old Tammy Lowery. Lowery was heading west and turning onto Upland Avenue before Locke initially collided with her vehicle.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Man killed in moped crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is dead after a crash in mid-May at the intersection Boston Ave. and 2nd Place. On May 16, officers responded to the area for a crash with serious injuries. 66-year-old Ricardo Ramirez was taken to UMC. He died at the hospital on May 25, according to police.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Party#Plainview Pd#Plainview Police#Covenant Health Plainview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
White House
KCBD

Petersburg man killed in Hale County crash

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Petersburg man was killed in a crash in Hale County Wednesday night. DPS officials say a farm tractor was traveling eastbound on FM 54, northwest of Petersburg, in the middle of the roadway. A second vehicle attempted to pass and struck a hayfork on the back of the tractor, according to DPS.
HALE COUNTY, TX
MyPlainview

2 Plainview PD officers promoted

New Cpl. Ruben Ramirez stands with Chief Derrick Watson. (Provided by the City of Plainview) Two Plainview Police officers recently received promotions. Officers Ruben Ramirez, who has served the Plainview PD for more than five years, and Jose Flores, who has served for four years, were both promoted to corporal.
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

Truckers Against Trafficking educational trailer makes stop in Plainview

A black CB microphone with light scratches and a coil sets behind a clear case on a display inside a trailer that travels the country. It may not seem like much but that mic is a powerful tool that was instrumental in saving several lives. It was last used to communicate from a truck stop where a trucker recognized the signs and made a call that rescued nine minors and broke a 13-state trafficking ring that resulted in 31 arrests. Now it travels across the country as a part of the Truckers Against Trafficking educational exhibition. Its...
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

Lubbock man dies in single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening

A Lubbock man died Tuesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 84 just east of the roadside park. Abraham Herrera, 48, of Lubbock, was traveling east on U.S. 84 in a Peterbilt truck tractor when he lost control and went of the edge of the highway. The vehicle rolled before coming to rest in a barrow ditch. Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock honors Uvalde victims with flameless vigil

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock residents gathered at Charles A. Guy park to remember victims of the Uvalde school shooting on Friday night. “We all decided it would be a good idea just to memorialize them,” vigil organizer Kaitlyn Mankin said. It was a way to memorialize the 19...
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

Plainview, TX
511
Followers
560
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

 https://www.myplainview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy