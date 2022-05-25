ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, Will counties

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANE COUNTY, Ill. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Will and Cook County Wednesday evening....

www.fox32chicago.com

WGNtv.com

New tornado warning just issued for northeast DuPage County, valid until 4:15 pm CDT

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 333 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 415 PM CDT. * AT 333 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER LISLE, OR NEAR WHEATON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... CAROL STREAM AND GLEN ELLYN AROUND 345 PM CDT. LOMBARD, GLENDALE HEIGHTS AND BLOOMINGDALE AROUND 350 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE PATH OF THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE ADDISON, VILLA PARK, ELMHURST, ROSELLE, ELK GROVE VILLAGE, BENSENVILLE, WOOD DALE AND ITASCA. THIS INCLUDES... COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, MORTON ARBORETUM, AND WHEATON COLLEGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 128 AND 130. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 5 AND 14. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 23 AND 30. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 15:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kane The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 316 PM CDT, showers capable of producing tornadoes was located near Elburn, or near Campton Hills, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Elgin, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Algonquin, Huntley, Geneva, Campton Hills, South Elgin, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Elburn, Barrington Hills, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Wayne, Valley View and Lily Lake. This includes... Elgin Community College. Including the following interstate I-90 between mile markers 45 and 56. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
KANE COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

14 injured when boat explodes at marina in Seneca, Illinois

SENECA, Illinois - Fourteen people were injured when a boat caught fire at a marina in Seneca, Illinois on Saturday, authorities said. Witnesses described hearing an explosion around 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina before seeing raging flames and heavy smoke coming from the boat. Illinois State Police said...
SENECA, IL
WIFR

NWS confirms two area tornadoes from May 25 storms

(WIFR) - The National Weather Service offices in Davenport, Iowa and Milwaukee, Wisconsin conducted surveys or used video evidence to determine that damage left behind from Wednesday’s storms came from two different tornadoes. The first tornado occurred in Stephenson County that ended near Albertus Airport in Freeport shortly after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

15 Injured, 1 Seriously, in LaSalle County Boat Fire: State Police

An investigation is underway after 15 people were injured in a boat fire Saturday afternoon at a LaSalle County marina, according to Illinois State Police. The fire was reported at approximately 4:26 p.m. at Spring Brook Marina, 623 W. River Dr. in Seneca, approximately 11 miles west of Morris. A total of 17 people were on the boat when the fire erupted, and 14 of the passengers sustained injuries, according to police.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

What’s Open, What’s Closed For Memorial Day 2022 in Kane County, IL

There’s a lot happening on Memorial Day weekend in Kane County this year. There will be more weekend getaways and travel, of course. In fact, despite the record-high fuel prices, this first long weekend of the summer season is expected to trigger an 8% increase in travel over 2021.
visitlakecounty.org

Lake County Guide to Summer Festivals 2022

The summer festival season in Lake County always brings the heat, bad pun withstanding. There is always an experience for the family right around the corner. No doubt that 2019 was “Lit AF,” 2020 had to be put on pause and 2021 brushed off the dust. Many festivals are ready to make the 2022 season a rip-roaring good time.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

1 hurt in limo-bus crash on Tri-State near Lake Cook Road

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A semi-tractor trailer collided with a limousine bus on the Tri-State Tollway near Lake Cook Road, injuring one person and slowing traffic for hours. Preliminary reports from Illinois State Police reveal a tractor semi-trailer struck the rear of a Coach Bus. The impact caused a chain reaction with another truck tractor semi-trailer […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake, McHenry counties now at ‘high community level’ for COVID-19, CDC says

State health officials are now recommending masks in public indoor spaces for Lake and McHenry counties after the CDC upgraded the two counties to “high community level” for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rated 15 Illinois counties, including Lake and McHenry, as having a high COVID-19 community level on Thursday. The […]
MCHENRY, IL

