Do you ever feel like you need a break from the big city? Maybe you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the people and noise, or you’re just ready for a change of scenery. If so, then small-town America may be just what you need! People are making the move from big cities to smaller towns in record numbers, and for good reason. There are plenty of benefits to living in a smaller town, from more relaxed lifestyles to lower cost of living. Read on to learn more about why people are making the switch to small-town America!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO