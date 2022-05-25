Dayton businessman Brian Higgins sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton businessman was sentenced for crimes related to a fraudulent insurance claim.

Brian Higgins, 50, was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of mail fraud and two counts of tampering with a witness with intent to retaliate in January 2022, according to a release from United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

According to court documents and trial testimony, in 2014 and 2015, Higgins filed an insurance claim in connection with water damage to a 8,000 square-foot house in Dayton. He received more than $100,000 in claims that he used for his personal benefit rather than to repair water damage.

Higgins allegedly used the money for funding a new restaurant space, paying telephone bills, spending money at a casino and other personal expenses.

He later submitted false invoices and repair cost estimates to an insurance company to get more money, according to the release. Higgins used the money for travel, hotels and dining out, and other personal expenses.

Higgins was one of the suspects charged in a federal public corruption case in Dayton

