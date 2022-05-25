ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton businessman Brian Higgins sentenced

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLRSK_0fqFtL6f00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton businessman was sentenced for crimes related to a fraudulent insurance claim.

Brian Higgins, 50, was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of mail fraud and two counts of tampering with a witness with intent to retaliate in January 2022, according to a release from United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

Dayton businessman Brian Higgins convicted of fraud

According to court documents and trial testimony, in 2014 and 2015, Higgins filed an insurance claim in connection with water damage to a 8,000 square-foot house in Dayton. He received more than $100,000 in claims that he used for his personal benefit rather than to repair water damage.

Higgins allegedly used the money for funding a new restaurant space, paying telephone bills, spending money at a casino and other personal expenses.

Feds announce new charges in Dayton corruption case

He later submitted false invoices and repair cost estimates to an insurance company to get more money, according to the release. Higgins used the money for travel, hotels and dining out, and other personal expenses.

Higgins was one of the suspects charged in a federal public corruption case in Dayton

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Jury reaches verdict in Stone Foltz hazing death trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — A Wood County jury has reached a verdict in the criminal trial for two central Ohio men accused in the 2021 hazing death of former Bowling Green University student Stone Foltz. Troy Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, is the former president of BGSU’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He faced the […]
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Dayton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
WOWK 13 News

15 arrested, drugs, guns, cash seized in fourth ’Operation Unity’ campaign in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested multiple people, recovered stolen vehicles and seized multiple drugs and cash during its latest “Operation Unity” campaign.   This is the fourth time police have executed the public-safety campaign in Columbus. In previous operations, police focused on a two-mile radius around James Road and Livingston Avenue, and in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Biden to Delaware graduates: ‘No time to sit on the sidelines’

Biden, who graduated from the university in the 1960s, said that the students were graduating at a “defining time.” “There’s one message I hope you take from me today: This is no time to be on the sidelines. It’s not hyperbole. I mean it from the bottom of my heart,” Biden said to a sea of graduates clad in blue robes. “We need all of you to get engaged in public life and the life of this nation.”
DELAWARE STATE
WDTN

Health violations found at Ohio attractions, reports show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports at some of Ohio’s most popular attractions for family fun during the summer. Dr. Riza Conroy, a family physician at OSU Wexner Medical Center has one word of advice to prevent foodborne illness during the warmer months: “Chill, chill, chill, chill,” she said. “That’s how […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
WSYX ABC6

Columbus man killed in Walmart shooting near Cincinnati

HAMILTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the victim in a deadly Walmart shooting in Cincinnati and he was born and raised in Columbus. The shooting happened Thursday night at Walmart on Princeton Road near Hamilton, Ohio. Police believe 32-year-old Anthony Brown was shoplifting from the electronics section at...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Dayton Police to conduct juvenile curfew sweep Friday after complaints

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department will conduct a curfew sweep Friday because of recent complaints about what the city called “disruptive activities,” including fighting and property destruction, by groups of juveniles late at night and on weekends. What You Need To Know. The Dayton Police...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Fraud
News-Herald.com

Ohio man catches record blue catfish in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio man has caught a record blue catfish in West Virginia. Steve Price of Lancaster, Ohio, used cut shad bait to catch the fish from a boat Wednesday on the Kanawha River between Buffalo and Point Pleasant, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Sinclair hosts Career Deciding Day for students

Representatives from several social services agencies and community organizations helped attendees figure out how to pay for college, get assistance with basic needs, and get help figuring out what they are good at, what kind of work that they will enjoy and how those two things together will help them make a living.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Insurance
News Break
Politics
WKRC

Ohio brewery buys shuttered Rivertown space for $4.3 million project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Ohio craft brewer with locations in Dayton and Troy is opening its first Cincinnati-area brewery in the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space. Moeller Brew Barn, which opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015 and has since expanded to Troy, is taking over the former...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Dayton Dragons, CBC team up for blood drives

Donors must be at least 17 years of age or 16 years old with parental consent form, available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations. Donors must also weigh a minimum of 110 pounds or more, depending on height and be in good physical health.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy