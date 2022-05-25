ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

4 new restaurants coming to Tanger Outlets in Glendale

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbXBR_0fqFt54I00

Tanger Outlets in Glendale is expanding to the tune of at least four new restaurants.

The mall at the Westgate Entertainment District will see new development over more than seven acres that are currently being used as overflow parking. Along with the four restaurants, the site will soon also feature a 14,000-square foot indoor recreational facility plus one digital billboard.

What isn’t known yet is what restaurants are coming, or what the indoor facility will house.

“There are no formal applications for the design review,” city Planning Manager Tabitha Perry told the City Council at a Tuesday voting meeting.

The Council at the meeting unanimously approved rezoning the 7.3 acres from agricultural to Planned Area Development (PAD) for a development plan entitled “Tanger PAD.” The property is designated as Entertainment Mixed Use.

The 7.3-acre area is located at the southeast corner of Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Freeway just west of the existing Tanger Outlets, and is in the Yucca District. It is currently used as overflow parking.

The land was originally annexed into the city of Glendale with approximately 330 acres in 1999.  The property was formerly owned by ADOT, and was purchased by Tanger Outlet Centers in September 2021.

The four restaurants would total approximately 30,346 square feet. Each development will require a design review application submittal and approval.

Comments / 0

Related
azbigmedia.com

Shea Homes closes on 5 new land deals across the Valley

Shea Homes, winner of the MAME Builder of the Year award three consecutive years beginning in 2019, announced five major land acquisitions in the first five months of 2022. The acquisitions crisscross the Valley in Scottsdale, Peoria, Mesa, Cave Creek and Glendale and will total more than 1,200 new homes.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Hotel remodel brings a bit of Hawaii to Arizona Avenue

The Aloha boutique motel on Arizona Avenue in Chandler transformed many times on its way to a grand reopening with a Hawaiian motif. When owners Bill Simmonds and John Hylton first looked at the aging motel that first opened in 1950, they were thinking of converting it into apartments. “We...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

A look inside IDA on McKinley shipping container housing project

From journeying across the ocean to transporting people into new, sustainable homes, these 66 recycled shipping containers were made to move. IDA on McKinley is the tallest development built from shipping containers in the nation, according to design-build firm Local Studio. Opening in June, the six-story building features 18 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with ground-floor space for commercial tenants.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Phoenix metro area

PHOENIX (Stacker) -- It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Glendale, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
Pizza Marketplace

Mici Italian to open 1st franchise location

Mici Italian will debut its first Arizona location come June. It's the first franchise location for the Denver-based brand. Mici launched its national franchise program in 2019, according to a press release. The restaurant will be located at 5498 South Power Road in Gilbert, Arizona. The menu includes Mici's handcrafted,...
GILBERT, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: June 2022

FRIDAY 6/3 – SUNDAY 6/5. Times and locations vary, starting on Railroad Ave. in Willcox. 2022 marks 150 years of ranching in this cattle country – come out and celebrate! Guests will find saddle-making and blacksmith demos, history presentations, walking tours, a street dance and art show, games, goat roping competitions, a trade show and more – all packed into one weekend. This event is free for all ages.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

California Sub Shop Opening 6 Locations Around Town

New sandwich options are coming to metro Phoenix.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. The classic sandwich has been a staple for just about everyone over the years. There’s something comforting about an expertly made sandwich that’s packed full of toppings. And yet making the perfect sandwich at home is surprisingly difficult. It takes all kinds of toppings and ingredients to craft. It’s often more expensive to scrounge up everything from the grocery store than to just head out to a restaurant and have the sandwich made for you. Well, for sandwich lovers here in metro Phoenix, things are about to get easier and tastier with the launch of a new sandwich shop.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tanger Outlets#City Planning#Food Drink#The City Council#The Council#Planned Area Development#Entertainment Mixed Use#Adot#Tanger Outlet Centers
Greyson F

Popular Long Term Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years

Opening a restaurant is a risky business. In the end, few owners are able to call it quits on their own terms. They are forced to close for one reason or another. Over the last year or so there have been many compounding hurdles owners have had to deal with, ranging from the COVID pandemic all the way to labor problems, product shortages, and finding a medium between employee wages and offering affordable prices to draw in customers. However, one metro Phoenix restaurant is shutting down, and this time it is exclusively the decision of the owners.
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

Metrocenter Mall developer to get $68M tax break in exchange for parking garages

Phoenix leaders will allow a developer to skip paying some taxes in exchange for redeveloping the former Metrocenter Mall. Rather than pay an estimated $67.8 million in sales taxes on construction, leases and retail, the developer will build up to nine public parking garages on the 80-acre site. When construction is done, Phoenix will own the garages with revenue going to operation and maintenance and the developer. Once the garages are paid off, Economic Development Director Chris Mackay says they’ll generate revenue for the city.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Breakfast Restaurant, Major Charity Donator, Opening Soon

Enjoy coffee and breakfast food for your next meal.Davy Gravy/Unsplasy. For lovers of breakfast food at any time of the day, there is good news coming, thanks to the announcement of a new restaurant opening up shop in the coming months. The new restaurant, which hails from Tennessee, is making its first trek into the American Southeast with the metro Phoenix location, and should it prove popular, additional locations might follow.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale woman says pet sitter mistreated dog, trashed home

Paradise Valley man helps the neighborhood by cleaning up dog poop, trash. Jim Saunders calls himself the "Poop Fairy" and has taken it upon himself to keep his Paradise Valley community clean. Trouble hiring has led to some Phoenix-area city pools remaining closed for summer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 15 News

MCSO searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials are looking for a man who reportedly went underwater at Lake Pleasant and did not resurface. Officials were called to the lake Saturday around 11 a.m. after reports of a possible drowning incident near South Barker Island. MCSO said the man was...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Valley home prices trending down, realtors say

Fashion boutique Poor Little Rich Girl opened in 2008, specializing in buying clothing and consigning local items like jewelry, candles and soaps. Jaime's Local Love is sponsored by Subaru. Here's how to score the best memorial day discounts & deals. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Memorial Day deals mean special...
CHANDLER, AZ
onscene.tv

15 Displaced By Raging Apartment Fire | Phoenix

05.25.2022 | 1:30 AM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of an apartment fire near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road around 1:30 AM Wednesday morning. Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke and flames showing through the roof of a single story apartment building. Firefighters quickly balanced the assignment to a working fire and worked to secure a water supply. Crews deployed multiple handlines and made their way into the apartment unit for search, rescue and fire attack. Heavy fire quickly began spreading through a shared attic space into neighboring apartment units. Crews made the decision to pull back and fight the fire from a defensive posture as the flames intensified. According to one of the residents, the apartment where the fire originated is known for its hoarder like conditions. Cluttered conditions and an exposed arcing breaker panel were among a few hazards crews faced while fighting the stubborn blaze. Crews were able to bring the fire under control around 2:20 AM. No injuries have been reported, a total of 15 people have been displaced as a result of the fire. Fire investigators are currently working to determine what caused the blaze. Crisis response teams are working to provide the displaced with proper resources. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Where Arizonans should stop for the cheapest gas if heading out of town for Memorial Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans are expected to hit the road this weekend, maybe to the beach, the woods, or the casinos! But, it’s no secret that gas prices are through the roof right now, so we want to help you find the cheapest options if you’re planning to road trip to different places in or just outside Arizona. “Since April 24, gas prices have either remained flat or gotten higher and since May 11, we’ve set a new national record every single day since then,” said Aldo Vazquez, a spokesman with AAA.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 consignment shops for 2022

Here are the Top 10 consignment shops in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Authorities searching for man who reportedly drowned at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities are working to recover the body of a person who reportedly drowned at Lake Pleasant Saturday. The Peoria Fire Department responded to Lake Pleasant for reports of a man who possibly drowned. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported that a man who was not wearing a life jacket went underwater and did not come back up.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman wins check for $20,000

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix woman got a life-changing surprise on Friday morning when she won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes! The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House showed up at the house of Mary Baker. She had the choice of either two personal watercrafts or a check for $20,000. Baker chose the money! She plans to use it to pay for gas and bills. “It feels good,” said Baker. “Get me outta debt some.” Publishers Clearing House has given out more than half a billion dollars in prizes nationwide.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy