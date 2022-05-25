4 new restaurants coming to Tanger Outlets in Glendale

Tanger Outlets in Glendale is expanding to the tune of at least four new restaurants.

The mall at the Westgate Entertainment District will see new development over more than seven acres that are currently being used as overflow parking. Along with the four restaurants, the site will soon also feature a 14,000-square foot indoor recreational facility plus one digital billboard.

What isn’t known yet is what restaurants are coming, or what the indoor facility will house.

“There are no formal applications for the design review,” city Planning Manager Tabitha Perry told the City Council at a Tuesday voting meeting.

The Council at the meeting unanimously approved rezoning the 7.3 acres from agricultural to Planned Area Development (PAD) for a development plan entitled “Tanger PAD.” The property is designated as Entertainment Mixed Use.

The 7.3-acre area is located at the southeast corner of Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Freeway just west of the existing Tanger Outlets, and is in the Yucca District. It is currently used as overflow parking.

The land was originally annexed into the city of Glendale with approximately 330 acres in 1999. The property was formerly owned by ADOT, and was purchased by Tanger Outlet Centers in September 2021.

The four restaurants would total approximately 30,346 square feet. Each development will require a design review application submittal and approval.