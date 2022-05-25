President Biden delivers remarks on Uvalde shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Metro Atlanta parents are reacting to the horrible news of the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. CW69’s Valencia Jones spoke with local parents who shared their thoughts on the tragedy. Parents waited in a long line of cars outside Trip Elementary School Tuesday afternoon to pick up their kids after the last day of classes, and on the minds of many of those Gwinnett County parents was the tragic Texas elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers and injured several others. Yosan Konan said she’s concerned...

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO