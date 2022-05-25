ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

President Biden delivers remarks on Uvalde shooting

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — President Biden gives remarks on Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Beto O’Rourke crashes Gov. Abbott press conference on Uvalde school shooting

The press conference was set to begin at 3 p.m.

President Biden’s remarks will stream live in the player above.

Comments / 2

America First
3d ago

Easily the worst President in history. Uvalde or Texas doesn’t want or need you. Since you’re showing up for pictures I hope you talk to the Uvalde Mayor about the illegals he deals with 24/7 but I doubt it. Worthless Pres

Reply(1)
2
KLST/KSAN

Nation pays respects to victims killed in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – All 21 victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting have been identified. Now the Uvalde community wants to make sure their names are never forgotten.  “Remember the kids, remember their beautiful spirit, remember their character, the quality of their laugh, you know they were a light in the world,” said a San […]
UVALDE, TX
AFP

Police 'wrong' not to breach door during Texas shooting

A top Texas security official said Friday that police were wrong to delay storming the classroom where a teen gunman was holed up with dead and wounded children -- fueling fears that police inaction cost lives in Uvalde. "From the benefit of hindsight... it was the wrong decision, period," Texas Department of Public Safety director Steven McCraw told an emotional news conference, at which his voice broke repeatedly as he was assailed by questions over the delay.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Texas Cops Labeled ‘Great Actors’ by Furious Uvalde Families

The chorus of families from the Uvalde shooting who are angry at a decision by authorities to wait outside a classroom door as their children called 911 for help continues to grow louder. Texas has often been seen as strong, brave, and fearless. This week it seems as if that...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

In Utopia and elsewhere in Texas, school teachers carry guns

In a tiny Texas town called Utopia, a sign at the entrance to its only school warns that staffers are packing guns -- a measure designed to prevent shootings like the one that left 19 kids and two teachers dead down the road in Uvalde. The only school in town has kids ranging from pre-kindergarten through high school.
UTOPIA, TX
KHOU

Gov. Abbott's Friday press conference in Uvalde addresses victim resources

UVALDE, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference to address the state resources available to those impacted by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The governor was joined by local officials and state agency representatives. Gov. Abbott was scheduled to attend the NRA convention in Houston Friday,...
UVALDE, TX
