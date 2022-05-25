President Biden delivers remarks on Uvalde shooting
WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — President Biden gives remarks on Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.Beto O’Rourke crashes Gov. Abbott press conference on Uvalde school shooting
The press conference was set to begin at 3 p.m.
President Biden’s remarks will stream live in the player above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 2