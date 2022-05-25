Porch Light Public Relations Adds Senior Account Manager

Sitting about halfway between Indianapolis and West Lafayette, with Interstate 65 serving as an economic conduit between the two, Boone County is about to undergo a transformation. On Wednesday, Indianapolis based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) said it will build two manufacturing facilities in Boone County, investing more than $2.1 billion. The Lilly project, with plans to create 500 jobs, would establish operations in Boone County’s planned Limitless Exploration/Advanced Pace (LEAP) Lebanon Innovation District.
