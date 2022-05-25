ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porch Light Public Relations Adds Senior Account Manager

By Reed Parker
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorch Light Public Relations has hired Courtney Conway as a senior...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Inside Indiana Business

Community Health Network Adds to Board

Community Health Network has added Marina Hadjioannou Waters to its board of directors. She is president at LUNA language services in Indianapolis. Hadjioannou Waters holds a bachelor’s degree from Lewis and Clark College and JD and master’s degrees from the University of Arizona.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

New Indiana Task Force to Face Global Microchip Shortage

Indiana wants to take a lead role in the semiconductor industry for the U.S. and help alleviate lingering effects of the global microchip shortage. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced the formation of the Accelerating Microelectronics Production & Development Task Force. The IEDC says the AMPD will lead the state’s...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Geronimo Hospitality Group Makes Promotions

Geronimo Hospitality Group has promoted Amy Isbell-Williams to director of lodging operations and Josh Rodgers as general manager of Bottleworks Hotel. Isbell-Williams most recently was general manager of Bottleworks Hotel and Ironworks Hotel. Rodgers was most recently director of rooms at Bottleworks Hotel.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Paramount Schools Expands to Lafayette, South Bend

Paramount Schools of Excellence says it is opening new campuses in Lafayette and South Bend. Although building renovations are underway at the new campus sites, Paramount Schools says it has opened tutoring centers at Tippecanoe Mall and University Park Mall. Paramount Lafayette will be located in the North End neighborhood,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hanover College Elects Board Chair

Elaine Kops-Bedel has been elected chair of the Hanover College Board of Trustees. Kops-Bedel is president and founder of Bedel Financial Consulting. Bedel holds a bachelor’s degree from Hanover College and an MBA from Butler University.
HANOVER, IN
biopharmadive.com

Lilly to expand, add jobs with two new factories in Indiana

Eli Lilly has announced plans to spend $2.1 billion to construct two new manufacturing facilities in Indiana as its pipeline produces a raft of new medicines. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker will build the new plants at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. Lilly expects to create as many as 500 new corporate jobs at the site and said the construction work will generate temporary positions for about 1,500 workers.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Boone County Welcomes Lilly’s $2B Investment Plans

Sitting about halfway between Indianapolis and West Lafayette, with Interstate 65 serving as an economic conduit between the two, Boone County is about to undergo a transformation. On Wednesday, Indianapolis based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) said it will build two manufacturing facilities in Boone County, investing more than $2.1 billion. The Lilly project, with plans to create 500 jobs, would establish operations in Boone County’s planned Limitless Exploration/Advanced Pace (LEAP) Lebanon Innovation District.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

EmployIndy to Participate in Accelerate ED Grant

EmployIndy is participating in Accelerate ED: Seamless Pathways to Degrees and Careers, an initiative that aims to blend high school, higher education and career learning experiences. The organization says the program enables students to earn a career-aligned credential or degree by the end of one year after high school. With...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Gleaners Names Fred Glass CEO

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana has selected attorney Fred Glass as its next president and chief executive officer. Glass, a former athletic director at Indiana University, will succeed John Elliott, who is retiring at the end of September after six years in the role. Glass was unanimously chosen by the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IPS Plans State’s Largest K-12 Solar Project

Indianapolis Public Schools is planning a solar energy project that is estimated to save the district $45 million over the next 30 years. The IPS Board of School Commissioners on Thursday approved an agreement with Carmel-based Sun FundED to develop, finance and operate solar energy systems for the district under the firm’s “Solar-as-a-Service” program.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News Break
Politics
Inside Indiana Business

Cummins Sells Mask Making Operations

Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is getting out of its mask-making operations it launched during the pandemic. The powertrain maker says it has sold the equipment to Team Cruiser, a Black-owned supply company in Indianapolis. Cummins started manufacturing its own masks two years ago to provide the personal protective equipment...
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

DPW: West 30th Street bridge expected to close May 31 for bridge improvement project

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting on Tuesday, May 31, IDPW plans to close 30th Street bridge over the White River to begin working o a $15.1 million bridge improvement project, including replacement of the bridge arch. Westbound traffic will be rerouted to follow a detour using West 29th Street, Dr. MLK Jr. Street, West 38th Street, Kessler […]
Inside Indiana Business

Tim Durham, ‘Madoff of the Midwest,’ Seeks Release From Prison

Tim Durham, the Indianapolis businessman convicted of cheating investors out of more than $200 million, will return to a federal courtroom in the city next week, hoping to convince a judge to release him from prison. Durham will use a four-day hearing that begins Tuesday to make his case that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

Report examines racial disparities in Marion County’s bail system

People of color are disproportionately impacted by Marion County’s bail system, and the disparities are expected to continue under a new state law. A report published this week by Indiana University’s Center for Research on Inclusion and Social Policy found that using a cash bail system does not improve public safety, and instead leads to homelessness and poverty, especially among people of color.
leoweekly.com

The Baby Box Movement Is GOP Propaganda

Beyond the occasional mass shooting, now as unremarkable as a traffic jam or a tornado, there isn’t much Big News out of central Indiana. So when a baby was deposited in a box affixed to the Carmel Fire Department last month, it was Big News. It has thus far...
CARMEL, IN
pendletontimespost.com

News corrections: We deeply regret the error

While every newspaper strives for 100% correctness within its pages, it’s not always possible. Everyone is human, including us, but we must maintain our reputation for accuracy. So we have a few corrections to issue in the spirit of truth and openness. In our May 19 issue, we mistakenly...
MADISON COUNTY, IN

