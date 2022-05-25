Federal documents: Of 13K federal firearm license applications for dealers in 2020, 11 were denied

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives denied 11 applications nationwide for federal firearms licenses in 2020, according to a 2021 report.

The licenses are required to buy and sell firearms.

Of the 13,429 processed applications, 2,387 were withdrawn, and 319 were abandoned.

The number of denied applications peaked in 1993, when 41,545 applications were processed, and 343 were denied, according to the report. The highest number of denied applications since 2000 was in 2006, at 35. The lowest amount since 1975 was in 2001, at three.

The application process for the license, also known as an FFL, includes a review, background check and an interview.

Overall, the number of processed applications has shrunk in half since 1975, according to the report, dropping from 29,183 to 13,429 in 2020. The number of processed applications peaked in 1983, at 49,669.

The application includes a “responsible person questionnaire,” which includes questions such as if the person applying has ever been in court for a felony that could lead to an imprisonment for more than one year, if they’ve ever been convicted for a felony, if they are a fugitive, if they have been “adjudicated as a mental defective” or committed institution or if they are under a restraining order.

There were 130,605 federally licensed firearms dealers in the nation in 2020, according to the report.

Salvador Ramos, who authorities said shot and killed 19 children and two teachers Tuesday, along with injuring 17 others, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, purchased one of his firearms from a federally licensed dealer on May 17, according to authorities. He bought 375 rounds of ammunition on May 18, and then a second rifle on Friday.

Texas has the most federally licensed firearm dealers in the nation, at 10,635. Hawaii had the least amount the states, at 223.

