ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Federal documents: Of 13K federal firearm license applications for dealers in 2020, 11 were denied

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Xi5b_0fqFsWg300

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives denied 11 applications nationwide for federal firearms licenses in 2020, according to a 2021 report.

The licenses are required to buy and sell firearms.

Of the 13,429 processed applications, 2,387 were withdrawn, and 319 were abandoned.

The number of denied applications peaked in 1993, when 41,545 applications were processed, and 343 were denied, according to the report. The highest number of denied applications since 2000 was in 2006, at 35. The lowest amount since 1975 was in 2001, at three.

The application process for the license, also known as an FFL, includes a review, background check and an interview.

Overall, the number of processed applications has shrunk in half since 1975, according to the report, dropping from 29,183 to 13,429 in 2020. The number of processed applications peaked in 1983, at 49,669.

The application includes a “responsible person questionnaire,” which includes questions such as if the person applying has ever been in court for a felony that could lead to an imprisonment for more than one year, if they’ve ever been convicted for a felony, if they are a fugitive, if they have been “adjudicated as a mental defective” or committed institution or if they are under a restraining order.

There were 130,605 federally licensed firearms dealers in the nation in 2020, according to the report.

Salvador Ramos, who authorities said shot and killed 19 children and two teachers Tuesday, along with injuring 17 others, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, purchased one of his firearms from a federally licensed dealer on May 17, according to authorities. He bought 375 rounds of ammunition on May 18, and then a second rifle on Friday.

Texas has the most federally licensed firearm dealers in the nation, at 10,635. Hawaii had the least amount the states, at 223.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

How many machine guns are registered in your state?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — States on the eastern side of the country dominate the charts for owning the most machine guns, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A 2021 report shows five states where more than 40,000 machine guns are registered. There were fewer than 1,000 machine […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
globalconstructionreview.com

12 construction bosses admit to $15m tax fraud in South Carolina

Twelve senior managers of seven contractors in the Myrtle Beach area of South Caronila were ordered to pay $3.4m in fines after pleading guilty to employing undocumented foreign workers. None of the 12 were sentenced to jail time, but most will serve several months in home confinement and five years...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston feds charge 4 in $4.2M COVID-19 loan fraud

Four additional South Carolina residents have been charged with submitting false information to pocket more than $4.7 million in loans the federal government provided businesses to help save jobs during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The alleged ring was led by Lori Hammond, who also goes by the last...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
State
Hawaii State
sclawyersweekly.com

Distracted driver settles for $10M

The estate of a man killed in a multi-car crash in Mount Pleasant has settled its wrongful death claims for $10 million against a driver who admitted to being distracted at the time of the crash, the plaintiffs’ attorney reports. Justin Kahn of Kahn Law Firm in Charleston said that the plaintiff, a 73-year-old retired pastor ...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
myhorrynews.com

12 sentenced in tax fraud scheme involving Myrtle Beach-area construction industry

Twelve people have been convicted and sentenced in a multi-year undercover investigation by the IRS and Homeland Security Investigations into Myrtle Beach-area construction industry operators. Authorities say the construction industry operations used unlicensed check cashers to facilitate under-the-table cash payments to employees, thereby avoiding employment taxes. According to the Department...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Ffl
The Post and Courier

General Notices - Dissolved - HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 33-44-808 of the South Carolina Limited Liability Company Act, as amended, that HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC (the "Company") has dissolved as of May 25, 2022. Persons with claims against the Company, if any, are requested to present them in writing to the Company at 211 King Street, Suite 320, Charleston, SC 29401, Attn: Thomas A. Hall, with a copy to Nexsen Pruet, LLC, 1230 Main Street, Suite 700, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Fred L. Kingsmore, Jr. Esq. within 120 days after the date of publication of this notice. Presentation of such claims, if any, must include the identity of the claimant, the claimant's mailing address and telephone number, the amount of the claim, and a reasonable description of the facts (together with a copy of any relevant documentation) from which the claim arose. A claim against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five (5) years after the date of publication of this notice. AD# 2004413.
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

K9 helps sniff out 'significant' drug arrest in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The importance of canine partners in law enforcement was recently highlighted by the Surfside Beach Police Department. According to the department, K9 Sif and Cpl. Pinto made a significant drug arrest when the dog made a positive alert to officers. Officers said the stop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
cbs17

Fayetteville man sentenced for leading ‘network’ of drug dealers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man was sentenced to almost two years in prison for ‘leading a network of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine distributors’, according to the Department of Justice. Garry Jermaine Alford, 49, previously pled guilty to:. 1 count of conspiracy to distribute one kilogram...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

South Carolina’s highest court denies Sidney Moorer appeal, again

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s highest court has denied another appeal for the Myrtle Beach man twice convicted in Horry County for a high-profile 2013 kidnapping. In April, Sidney Moorer’s lawyer asked the state Court of Appeals to acquit his client, arguing the state relied on unscientific...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

48K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy