As the summer season gets underway this weekend, Chautauqua Lake is in good shape in terms of the clarity of the water and the amount of nuisance plants. That's according to Doug Conroe, Executive Director of the Chautauqua Lake Association (CLA). Conroe says the water clarity as "excellent" throughout much of the lake, and so far, plant growth has not become an issue in most locations...

CHAUTAUQUA, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO