252 feet and 7 inches: Epic paper airplane throw in Asia shatters Guinness World Record

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

An epic paper airplane throw that took flight for nearly the length of a football field in South Korea has shattered the Guinness World Record.

Kim Kyu Tae, with the support of Shin Moo Joon and Chee Yie Jian (Julian), set the jaw-dropping record at 252 feet and 7 inches (77.134 m) last month, Guinness World Records reported.

The trio, dubbed the "Shin Kim Chee Team," joined forces in South Korea to destroy the record attempt for the farthest flight of a paper aircraft. Tae and Joon are both from South Korea while Jian/Julian is from Malaysia.

A "paper aircraft veteran", Joon formed the group and folded the plane, Jian (Juilian) designed it and Tae sent it soaring on April 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8arj_0fqFrLB500
Members of the team that set the world record for farthest flight of a paper aircraft in South Korea. Guinness World Records

"I was so happy when we finally got the official record. I think our trio made a beautiful result with intense collaboration," Shin Moo Joon told a Guinness World Record reporter while in the city of Daegu, Gyeongsangbuk-do .

In all, judges measured eight throws from the team.

Even with the trio's shortest throw, the trio would have broken the previous record of 226 feet, 10 inches ( 69.14 m) achieved by American former arena football quarterback Joe Ayoob and paper airplane designer John M. Collins (USA) on Feb. 26, 2012.

The men used Conqueror CX22 100GSM, one of the stiffest and highest quality papers in the world.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 252 feet and 7 inches: Epic paper airplane throw in Asia shatters Guinness World Record

