Binder Park Zoo goes digital: ticketing, membership upgrades

Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek announced Wednesday advance admission tickets are available online .

Now, guests can choose the amount and type of admission tickets, add parking and buy directly from the zoo’s website.

Guests can upload their ticket to a mobile device, or print a copy, and scan tickets at the gate to enter the zoo.

General admission tickets are not reserved or timed and are valid for a single visit through October 30, 2022.

Admission rates are as follows:

Adults: $15.75

Seniors age 65+: $14.75

Children age 2-10: $13.75

Children under the age of 2: FREE

Binder Park Zoo also introduced a new e-membership program this season to streamline the membership experience.

To buy a membership, click here , select your level, create an account and download your membership card to an app on your mobile device.

Once processed, your proof of membership, coupons, etc. will be available on your mobile device during visits to Binder Park Zoo and participating reciprocal zoos.

Memberships are good for a full year from your purchase date and members will get a reminder when it’s time to renew.

Membership levels include individuals, duals, families and grandparents.

The zoo says a membership for a family of four pays for itself in two visits and includes bonus benefits like coupons and discounts to use inside the park.

Binder Park Zoo will be open Memorial Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every day through October 30.

