Today, Governor Dan McKee announced six awards totaling close to $1.5 million to the dedicated service providers addressing the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island. These grants are part of the Governor’s Rhode Island Rebounds initiative and funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars and the state’s Consolidated Homeless Fund. These are the first round of projects awarded through the Consolidated Homeless Fund, which dedicated a record amount of up to $17 million to address homelessness and housing insecurity.

