In 2022, we’re using dinner bowls not plates—shop these 10 sets

Opt to serve your next dinner on trendy "blates." Project 62 / Bico / Hawkins New York

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Move over dinner plates , there’s a new dish in town: dinner bowls.

Dinner bowls, low bowls or “blates” are the latest dinnerware trend of 2022. With a wide bottom and walls that are one to two inches high, dinner bowls are an ideal dish for serving up meals like robust grain bowls, delicious pastas and creamy scrambled eggs.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

There’s a dinner bowl for every kitchen whether you prefer a glossy polished finish or a rustic matte finish. Here are 10 dinner bowls to serve at your next meal.

1. Luna Dinner Bowls

These black bowls offer dimension with a ribbed rim. overandback / Reviewed

Rather than rolling that last pea across your plate and eventually onto the table, look to the high edges of these Luna dinner bowls. Their wide bottoms are the canvas for your weeknight stir fry. They come in three different neutral shades of either black, wheat, or white that can seamlessly join your existing dinnerware collection.

Get the Overandback Luna Dinner Bowls at QVC for $35

2. Hawkins New York Dinnerware

Mix and match this versatile dinnerware. Hawkins New York / Reviewed

While enjoying a bowl of saucy pasta, enjoy the thrill and convenience the sides of a dinner bowl like the Hawkins New York line. Both the dinner and salad plates feature 2-inch raised edges that create a barrier between your meal and the table—perfect for messy eaters. The fine dining bowls have a 9-inch diameter you can pile high with your favorite food.

Get the Hawkins New York Dinner Plates and Bowls at Food52 starting at $40

3. Project 62 Avesta Dinner Bowls

You can stack plenty of these stoneware bowls. Project 62 / Reviewed

Going out to dinner and consuming beautifully composed dishes is a sweet escape from your less-than-exciting everyday dinners. But these modern dinner bowls from Target’s Project 62 line inspire creativity and just might have you carefully plating that boxed mac and cheese.

The Avesta bowls have a glossy sheen and range in neutral tones of black, gray or white. Durability isn’t sacrificed in the name of style as these low bowls are microwave and dishwasher safe.

Get the Project 62 Avesta Dinner Bowl at Target for $4

4. Bico Tunisian Ceramic Dinner Bowls

These colorful bowls come in an assortment of vibrant designs. Bico / Reviewed

For the color maximalist, these bowls come in a range of vibrant colors. At just under nine inches in diameter and less than two inches tall, these Amazon dinner bowls are versatile enough for a soup, salad, or grain bowl. You won’t have to worry about fading or chipping, as these dishes are both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Get the Bico Tunisian Ceramic Dinner Bowls at Amazon for $37

5. Crate & Barrel Hue White Low Bowls

Go with a serene sky blue hue. Crate & Barrel / Reviewed

Breaking away from the rounded edges of most dinner bowls, the Crate & Barrel Hue bowls have straight, angled sides. They come in a darling robin’s egg blue that feels coastal and fresh. For a vintage French seaside vibe, opt for the lovely shade of navy. These dishes will make your morning omelet or salade Niçoise look absolutely scrumptious.

Get the Hue White Low Bowls at Crate & Barrel for $18

►RELATED: I dropped Fiestaware on the floor every day for one month

►MORE: 10 expert-approved dinner party hosting essentials every good host needs on hand

6. CB2 Drift Reactive Pasta Bowl

Serve plenty of hearty meals with this pasta bowl. CB2 / Reviewed

With a soft, matte finish these bowls have the charm you're looking for in a rustic dish. They come in delicate colorful shades of ivory, green and pink. While pasta is in the name, you can use these dinner bowls for any of your favorite foods. CB2 offers a matching collection of plates and mugs in the Drift Reactive collection including dinner plates with a raised edge.

Get the Drift Reactive Pasta Bowls at CB2 for $13

7. Our Table Dinner Bowl

This simple slate-colored bowl is microwave safe. Our Table / Reviewed

We’re big fans of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Our Table line of cookware and dinnerware. It’s sturdy, affordable, and dishwasher- and microwave-safe. The collection is expanding into dinner bowls. With one and a half-inch walls, these will keep your delectable meal contained so you don’t miss a single bite.

Get the Our Table Dinner Bowl at Bed Bath & Beyond for $11

8. West Elm Organic Shaped Dinner Bowls

Go for something simple and clean. West Elm / Reviewed

A departure from the classic circular bowl, the abstract outline of this bowl provides a stylish take on the classic dinner bowl. Crafted from stunning hand-glazed white porcelain, these organic dinner bowls are a sparkling addition to your dinnerware collection. The wide, flat bottom is just as functional as that of a classic dinner plate. Serve up your morning avocado toast on it for added flair to your tabletop décor.

Get the Organic Shaped Dinner Bowl Set at West Elm for $50

9. Siterra Painters Palette Round Dinner Bowls

These mix-and-match ceramic plates are perfect for a quirky mix. Sango / Reviewed

You know that artsy family friend who has an eclectic collection of ceramics sprawled throughout their house? The warm, natural colors of these bowls give a cozy vibe to your dinner table and the ridged circles at the center add eye-catching texture. Fill these bowls up with a hearty stew or a warm batch of morning oatmeal.

Get the Siterra Painters Palette Round Dinner Bowls at Walmart for $35

10. Opalhouse Dinner Bowls

Add a pop of summer color with these orange bowls. Opalhouse / Reviewed

Target’s Opalhouse line features bright colors and lively prints that are full of personality. Made of shatterproof melamine, the speckled orange or white bowls are dishwasher safe and have a lightweight design that’s great for kids and families. They’re ideal for summer entertaining when you want to dine outside without the fear of a broken plate on the patio.

Get the Opalhouse Dinner Bowls at Target for $14

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: In 2022, we’re using dinner bowls not plates—shop these 10 sets