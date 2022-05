VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Anita Kay Deem, 64 of Vienna WV received her wings on Sunday May 15, 2022 at CCMC with family following complications with cancer. She was born 11/16/58 in Wood County to the late Clarence Deem and Lila Louise Province of Parkersburg. She was a fun loving person who enjoyed her family and friends. She gave selflessly to others in need, was a homemaker and worked many years at Public debt. She will be remembered as the fantastic fun person who always made you laugh and she will be missed greatly.

VIENNA, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO