Albuquerque Public Schools opening 3 new COVID testing sites

The Bernalillo County Summer Lunch Program is back on for the 2022 summer. The normal lunch program was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was scaled back to a grab-n-go style for 2021. But in 2022, the county will resume the normal summer lunch program designed to offer healthy meals to kids and teens at designated locations across the county. Most lunch locations operate from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. but a few distribute lunches from noon to 2 p.m. Please consult the link www.bernco.gov/summerlunch for times at all locations.

BERNALILLO, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO