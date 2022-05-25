ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Public Schools opening 3 new COVID testing sites

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ekia4_0fqFqT6I00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is opening three new COVID testing sites. Testing at Berna Facio Professional Development Complex ends June 2nd but testing will be available at three APS stadiums.

Story continues below

  • Milne Stadium M-F, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Wilson Stadium S-SA, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Nusenda Community Stadium M-SA, 8 a.m-3 p.m. (Appointment required)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Local barbershop, CYFD help kids with school supplies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque barbershop is helping at-risk kids in the state. On Saturday, Sportclips collected bags and school supplies for kids in CYFD custody. Every year, there are numerous kids in their custody that don’t have their own backpacks and are forced to use a trash bag to bring their belongings with them […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

BernCo Summer Lunch Program Resumes Regular Service

The Bernalillo County Summer Lunch Program is back on for the 2022 summer. The normal lunch program was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was scaled back to a grab-n-go style for 2021. But in 2022, the county will resume the normal summer lunch program designed to offer healthy meals to kids and teens at designated locations across the county. Most lunch locations operate from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. but a few distribute lunches from noon to 2 p.m. Please consult the link www.bernco.gov/summerlunch for times at all locations.
BERNALILLO, NM
bigrapidsnews.com

Students displaced by fire hold prom at governor's mansion

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The largest wildfire in New Mexico history wouldn’t stand in the way of a normal prom for Mora High School students. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham saw to that. Students laughed and danced with Lujan Grisham at the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday evening –...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Coronavirus
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Education
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 27 – June 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 27 – June 2 around New Mexico. May 27 – Friday Night Market – Stop by the Fusion Theater at 5 p.m. for live music acts such as Latin Music all-stars Nosotros, all local artisan vendors, food, and drinks from Tractor Brewing Company, at the indoor/outdoor campus. This event is community-powered, free, family and pet friendly.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM installing radios to make it easier for law enforcement to communicate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is installing land mobile radios for law enforcement to better communicate in their buildings. The university says after a 2006 fire in Zimmerman Library, they realized law enforcement couldn’t communicate in portions of the building including the basement. The system would change that and prevent first responders […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Guns#Aps#Coors#Krqe En Espa Ol#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Health alert issued for Albuquerque, due to smoke from bosque fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque – Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert due to smoke from the bosque fire. The alert is effective up until 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26. Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. Flames broke out just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, behind […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque senior volunteers making a difference in the community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque provides many opportunities for those looking to volunteer in their community. That includes the city’s Department of Senior Affairs which has three volunteer programs through AmeriCorps for adults over 55 years of age. All three programs provide monthly training for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque opens new military, veterans affairs field office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Memorial Day takes place this coming Monday, the City of Albuquerque says it will open its first field office to help veterans in the Duke City. The new Veteran and Military Affairs (VMA) field office will be located at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial park site near Gibson and Louisiana. Previously, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pinonpost.com

Biden’s ‘trans’ HHS official visits ABQ to promote ‘environmental justice,’ abortion

Apparently, the Joe Biden administration’s top priorities are “environmental justice” and “equity,” with his Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Dr. “Rachel” Levine making a stop in New Mexico to talk about those priorities with local leaders, including far-left Democrat Mayor of Albuquerque, Tim Keller. Levine, a biological man who identifies as a “transgender woman” oversees the “Office of Climate Change and Health Equity.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Aluminum recycling plant coming to Los Lunas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An aluminum can sheet rolling plant will soon open in Los Lunas, and it will be a first of its kind for the state. The Village of Los Lunas will get another giant economic boost right after Facebook and Amazon move in. “We need the jobs and everybody seems like they’re moving […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Innocent victims, Hero teachers, Hotter day, Bosque fire, Convention center

Thursday’s Top Stories Mountainair police officer resigns after controversial video comes out As Ukraine war grinds, world pushes for way to get grain out Jakwon Hill signs with New Mexico Highlands New program aims to stop gun violence at Albuquerque high school US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites EXPLAINER: What Turkey’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy