25 WEATHER — Although the ground got a nice drink Tuesday night, that doesn't seem to be holding back our temperatures. Many locations reached the mid-90s today. That's a theme that I think will continue for the next few days. High pressure will be in control, and we should have highs of 95° to 96° over the weekend, then 94° for Memorial Day. Skies will be mostly sunny during that time.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO