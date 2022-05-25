AG Cameron’s Office of Rate saves Kentuckians $2.3 million in proposed natural gas rate increases
By Lucas Sellem
KFVS12
3 days ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that intervention from his Office of Rate Intervention (ORI) before the Kentucky PSC saved Kentuckians $2.3 million in proposed natural gas rate increases. According to Cameron, in June, Atmos Energy...
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray on Thursday extended an official order that temporarily suspends some restrictions on truck drivers bringing mobile housing to areas of west Kentucky affected by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The order temporarily exempts commercial drivers delivering mobile homes to storm stricken west Kentucky communities from...
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a Medicaid omnibus that includes a variety of measures aimed at increasing access to health care, preserving coverage, and creating a more equitable health care system in Illinois. “This legislation sends a clear message: in Illinois, healthcare is a right—not a privilege,”...
Sheep delivers quintuplets in Cape Girardeau Co. A southeast Missouri farm is celebrating after one of its ewes gave birth to five healthy lambs, which they believe is a one-in-a-million chance. 100-Mile Yard Sale underway in Missouri. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The 100-Mile Yard Sale returned to the Cape...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced Omnis Building Technologies (OBT) Ashland, a startup manufacturer of economical, sustainable and fire-resistant doors and cabinetry, will invest $45.5 million and create 55 well-paying jobs with a new facility in Greenup County. Using renewable resources and advanced materials, OBT Ashland will manufacture doors...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update Thursday morning. The governor highlighted six economic development projects from across the state, total $65.35 million in investment, which he said will create 285 jobs. “We have several great economic development announcements as we continue to build on...
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A startup manufacturer of economical, sustainable and fire-resistant doors and cabinetry, is going to invest $45.5 million into the State of Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. The governor says Omnis Building Technologies (OBT) Ashland will create 55 jobs with a new facility in Greenup...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Russian invasion into Ukraine has caused many economic problems across the world. Between sanctions, land destruction and export blockades, American officials worry many goods could be scarce. One of those products is wheat -- the Observatory of Economic Complexity ranks Ukraine as the fifth largest...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at Kentucky buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. “Memorial Day is a time for us, as Kentuckians and as Americans, to honor those servicemen and women who...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner and many of you are likely gearing up to celebrate. Whatever your plans are for the weekend, one thing's certain, prices at the pump will be staying high. An overcast day in the Local 6 area meant it was...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s request to expand Medicaid coverage to a full 12-month postpartum period has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to improve maternal and child health outcomes. The approval, announced by Gov. Andy Beshear, is also expected to increase access...
There’s a foul smell in Covington. Latonia homeowners say it’s their next-door neighbor — not another homeowner, but a nearby chemical plant. Interplastic Corporation uses styrene and other chemicals to make polyester resins, which are then used to make plastic parts for boats, trucks, pools, spas and bridges. It’s a process that can emit an odor.
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a manufacturer of electrical power distribution connectors plans to locate in western Kentucky and create 150 jobs. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Hollobus Technologies Inc. is investing $2.25 million to move its headquarters and some operations to a former Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray.
Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
Kentucky safety officials plan to use the events of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas as a learning lesson. Volunteer firefighter Jacob McClanahan’s death classified as ‘line of duty’. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT. Jacob McClanahan’s death has been ruled a line of duty death...
MISSOURI (KFVS) - You can help the Missouri Department of Conservation monitor wild turkey populations by reporting sightings. According to MDC, it has conducted an annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey every year since 1959 to determine the success of the hatch. MDC staff and volunteers record all wild turkey sightings...
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former state lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to healthcare fraud and money laundering connected to the pharmacy he owned, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The report says Robert Goforth admitted the pharmacy he owned in Clay County billed Medicare...
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $39.3 million in federal funding for opioid response efforts and mental health services. On Thursday, the governor said the opioid response program will receive a $35.9 million grant to combat addiction and support recover statewide. The state will also receive an additional $3.4 million for behavioral health services for victims of the December tornadoes.
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Fifteen counties are now rated at high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They say an additional 30 counties are rated at medium community level. The counties listed at high community level are Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Grundy, Boone,...
