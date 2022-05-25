ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hochul: Raise Age to Buy Rifles

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Governor Kathy Hochul is calling for the age to buy certain firearms in New York to be raised...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

localsyr.com

Advanced recycling in New York state faces major roadblock

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eighteen states have officially welcomed advanced recycling facilities to help address the waste crisis seen across the country, but legislation introduced at the last minute might stop New York state from becoming the 19th. Just 12 days before lawmakers were scheduled to leave Albany, Assembly...
WIBX 950

New York State Has Seized Thousands Of Guns This Year, Increasing Monthly

New York State has increased its efforts to get illegal guns off the streets and out of the hands of potential criminals. At the second meeting of the Intra-State Gun Tracing Consortium at the New York State Intelligence Center in East Greenbush, Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on how many guns have been taken off the streets. Since January, thousands of illegal guns have been seized, including 'ghost guns,' which according to the Brady Untied organization are preferred by those with criminal motives, since they are virtually untraceable,
PIX11

Three Take 5 tickets worth over $19K sold in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that three top-prize winning tickets were sold for Take 5 drawings on May 25. There were two winning tickets sold for the May 25 Take 5 evening drawing, one was sold in Brooklyn and the other was sold in Elmhurst. The winning numbers of the drawing […]
localsyr.com

The origins of Central New York community names

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you ever wondered why some places are named what they are in Central New York? Maybe you finished watching this video where people (hilariously) failed to pronounce Skaneateles, or maybe you were enjoying a walk around Cazenovia Lake and wondered — where the heck did this name come from? It turns out there’s a rhyme and a reason, and we are here to tell you why!
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY state Senate-passed antitrust reform expected to die in Assembly

Both houses of state government are not in agreement about overhauling the state's antitrust laws as they prepare to leave Albany. Senators on Wednesday passed Deputy Senate Majority Leader Mike Gianaris' 21st Century Antitrust Act in a split 36-25 vote. The proposed law would criminalize business practices that establish a monopoly within any New York labor market, and would make it illegal for business owners to abuse market dominance.
94.3 Lite FM

What’s the Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded in New York State?

As summer approaches, many are already planning their next vacation or a day at the beach. Of course, you're going to want to bring plenty of sunscreens to help block those ultraviolet rays. According to Extreme Weather Watch, Poughkeepsie had 20 days that were 90 degrees or higher in 2021, and 31 days in 2020. But how can it really get in the Hudson Valley or the whole state, for that matter? What is the all-time record for the hottest day in New York state? It might surprise you.
spectrumlocalnews.com

NYSEG, RG&E request 13-22% rate hike; Gov. Hochul responds

NYSEG and RG&E are asking for the state to approve a rate hike in the range of 13-22% on customers' bills. Avangrid, the owner of the two companies, says the increase is needed to replace aging infrastructure. Customers would see their rates go up by $10-$18 on their bills if...
101.5 WPDH

Is it Illegal to ‘Brake Check’ the Driver Behind You in New York?

Riding too closely behind another driver is a violation but if you 'brake check' when there's someone driving close behind you are you actually breaking the law too?. Many Hudson Valley drivers make an observation as the weather gets warmer. Other motorists seem to get more reckless. What is it about warmer temperatures that cause drivers to be more aggressive? Is it because our blood is slowly boiling?
CITY News

RG&E, NYSEG request 'the largest rate increase in recent history'

Gov. Kathy Hochul blasted the plan shortly after the utilities publicly announced it. Rochester Gas and Electric has proposed raising gas and electric delivery rates to a level that could increase its customers’ bills by around 15 percent on average by next year. But it appears the company will face an uphill battle to get what it wants. Within hours after RG&E and its sister company New York State Electric and Gas announced...
ROCHESTER, NY

