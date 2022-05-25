ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Parkland survivor says gun violence always leaves communities 'broken'

By Sacha Pfeiffer
NPR
 3 days ago

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Jaclyn Corin, Parkland shooting survivor and co-founder of March for Our Lives, about her response to the Uvalde attack and how living through Parkland has shaped her. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. We're going to return now to the story we've been following closely since yesterday...

www.npr.org

NPR

Opinion: Another mass shooting, but nothing changes

Mass shootings have become a part of America's landscape - this week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, another elementary school. We've seen mass shootings at middle schools, at high schools, community colleges and universities. Just since 2000, mass shootings in this country have killed worshipers in churches, synagogues and a Sikh temple. There have been mass shootings on streets and in parking lots, in factories and post offices, airports, movie theaters, nightclubs, shopping malls and diners. And if you think, that's enough; you've made the point, I'd have to say that the facts of all these killings year after year have not made the point. They go on. Over the past few years, there have been mass shootings on military bases, in municipal buildings, at festivals, bowling alleys and spas. There have been mass shootings in states with strict gun laws, in states where a newly 18-year-old can buy a gun but not a beer. There have been mass shootings in supermarkets, as in Buffalo just two weeks ago, in health care clinics and apartment complexes, nursing homes, trailer parks and subways. Some mass shooters have targeted people just because they're Asian, Black, gay, Jewish or Latino. Some just tried to kill as many people as they could. Our children have been in almost as many active shooter drills as school plays because they've seen school shootings almost every year, all those images they can find online of students running out of classrooms with their hands in the air, many in tears, many in shock. God knows what children have seen in nightmares. If you read from the list of mass shootings just in this last generation, you might recognize place names we vowed never to forget - Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary, Emanuel AME Church, Pulse nightclub, the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Tree of Life Synagogue, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Mass shootings have become - they're the only right words, really - a grim routine. The shock, grief, international attention, vigils, flowers, funerals, eulogies, investigations, shattered families and familiar political arguments now well-practiced before the next horrifying occasion strikes. People care. People pray. But what changes?
UVALDE, TX
NPR

A teacher struggles to face students after the Texas school massacre

Fifth-grade teacher Lindsey Vaccarezza talks about how she and her elementary school are responding to this week's massacre in Uvalde. The shooting rampage at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, has certainly left much of the country reeling. But for many teachers, well, it was tough to face students the next day.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

The Uvalde shooting renews questions about school security

Thank you for joining us. The mass murder of innocents in Uvalde, Texas, has raised critical questions about school security. How do you harden schools without turning them into fortresses? How do you keep students and teachers safe in classrooms, in gymnasiums and football stadiums? In Uvalde, people want to know how their vaunted school security plan failed, allowing the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. NPR's John Burnett reports.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Here's what experts say police should have done in the Uvalde school shooting

How long should authorities wait before entering a school if there's an active shooter inside? And how should police deal with distraught parents? The school shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, has put a renewed focus on how police train for active shooter situations. NPR's Cheryl Corley talked with tactical experts and has this report.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

At NRA convention in Houston, politicians deflect blame

We're going to keep our focus on the annual meeting of the gun rights lobby we mentioned earlier. The NRA is meeting in Houston, Texas, this year, the gathering taking place as residents of Uvalde mourn 19 children and two teachers who were shot to death in their school on Tuesday. Seventeen others were wounded. Protesters gathered outside the convention hall, calling for measures to stem gun violence, but the NRA and speakers have said again that guns are not the problem. Andrew Schneider of Houston Public Media is at the convention, and he's with us now to tell us more about it. Andrew, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
HOUSTON, TX
NPR

Rep. Castro 'lost confidence' in Uvalde officials. So he called the FBI

Today in Uvalde, Texas, questions continue to be asked about the law enforcement response to Tuesday's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School. Families of the victims say police did not do enough to save their loved ones. And at least one official seems to agree. Today at a press conference, Steven McCraw of the Texas Department of Public Safety said that in hindsight, it was, quote, "the wrong decision for law enforcement to wait so long before entering the classroom where the shooter was." McCraw also said that 911 recordings show that a child in one of the locked classrooms was on the phone with 911 for an extended period. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had this to say about today's revelations.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

News brief: Uvalde shooting, NRA meeting, fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region

The most basic fact of the mass shooting in Texas is the timeline. What happened? How long? In what order?. And days later, we do not have a definite timeline. Texas authorities have given contradictory accounts. There's no consistent explanation for why the attacker remained in the school for up to an hour. Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro wants the FBI to step in here.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Former President Trump speaks at the NRA convention in Houston

Former President Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston — days after a deadly school shooting in another part of Texas. Just days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the NRA is holding its annual convention in Houston amid criticism that it is inappropriate to continue doing so after one of the most deadly school shootings in U.S. history. The NRA's most devoted followers gathered at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, where they were greeted by hundreds of anti-NRA protesters across the street, loudly objecting to the presence of the gun group.
HOUSTON, TX
NPR

Uvalde Shooting Timeline, The NRA Convention, COVID Cases Higher Than Estimated

Authorities are still trying to piece together the events of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Also, just days after the deadly shooting, the annual NRA Convention returns after a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic. And the number of COVID cases are much higher than you think they are, according to new data.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

How does a Texas teacher continue working on the day after a school shooting?

Imagine for a moment what it would be like to be a teacher in the schools around Uvalde, Texas. This horrible trauma unfolds. Nineteen children are killed at Robb Elementary School, along with two of your fellow teachers. And then less than 24 hours later, you have to go back to work. You have to greet your students with a smile, make them feel like they're safe and that life will go on.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

In Uvalde, tragedy brings a community together

Audio will be available later today. Two women in Uvalde are spearheading an effort to soothe their community with food. Because Uvalde's resident's lives are so intertwined, everyone knows someone affected by the massacre.
UVALDE, TX

