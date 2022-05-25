ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Who are the right blaming for the Texas shooting? Trans people, immigrants and victims’ parents

By Arwa Mahdawi
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9sZH_0fqFojm600
Laura Ingraham on Fox News blamed the parents for the shooting. Photograph: Ingraham/Fox News

It’s just impossible. Impossible to adequately describe the horror of 19 little children and two of their teachers being murdered in their classroom by an 18-year-old with military-grade weapons. Impossible to adequately articulate the fury and frustration that this just keeps on happening; that what happened in Uvalde, Texas, was not a horrific one-off, but just another day in the USA. And it’s impossible to imagine a scenario in which America’s depraved and dysfunctional relationship with firearms is going to change anytime soon.

Related: The Guardian view on US gun violence: another desperate day | Editorial

If you want to see just how dysfunctional the US obsession with guns is, just take a look at how the right is responding to the horrific shooting. You’d think that 19 dead children might weigh on their conscience a little bit; make them reconsider commonsense gun laws. But, no, they are busy regurgitating all the usual talking points and arguing that guns aren’t actually the problem, everything else is.

First, trans people and immigrants were blamed. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the Republican congressman Paul Gosar tweeted that the shooter was a “transsexual leftist illegal alien”. His source for this lie was the rightwing social network 4Chan, which was busy circulating the picture of a transgender artist and wrongly claiming it was the shooter. (He has now deleted the tweet.)

Then the Federalist found a way to blame Ukraine for the shooting in Texas. “Sandy Hook proved the need to enhance K-12 security,” one headline blared. “ Congress armed Ukraine instead .” Gold medal for mental gymnastics right there.

Then, last night, Fox News tried to shift blame on to the parents. Host Laura Ingraham strategically brought Andrew Pollack, the father of a Parkland victim who has previously argued that “guns didn’t kill my daughter, Democratic principles did ,” on to her show .

“It’s the parents,” Pollack told Ingraham. “It’s your responsibility where you’re sending your children to school … You need to check where your kids go to school. You need to go back to school and see. Is there a single point of entry? Do you have guards at the school?”

He went on to suggest that it’s better for parents to take their kids out “of public school and put them in a private school because a lot of these private schools, they take security way more serious … Parents it’s your responsibility where you take your children.” Ingraham was very pleased with that analysis. “Andrew is exactly right,” she concluded.

Pollack has previously expressed the idea that regulating guns is not the answer to preventing school shootings, and has advocated for schools to put in more “safety” measures like barriers, bulletproof glass and security officers. Ingraham pressed him on that point, stating that “[schools] still don’t have those safety mechanisms in place”.

There you go: it’s all the parents fault! If you don’t have the money to send your kids to private school then it’s your fault if they get shot!

Schools should not resemble prisons. They shouldn’t have to be fitted with barriers and staffed with armed guards to keep kids safe. Parents shouldn’t have to buy their children increasingly popular bulletproof backpacks . Kids shouldn’t have to go through active shooter-drills the moment they get into preschool. Not just because these sorts of measures are completely dystopian but because they aren’t actually effective. The vast majority of public schools – 96% in 2015 and 2016 – now conduct some form of lockdown drill . Rather than preparing kids for a shooting, some experts warn that they are just anxiety-inducing security theater .

Staffing schools with police officers is not the answer either. Since 1998, the government has invested over $1bn to increase police presence in schools; according to one study only 1% of schools reported having police officers on-site in 1975 but by 2018, about 58% of schools reported having a police presence. There were already armed school district police officers at the school in Uvalde and they did not stop the shooter, who was wearing body armor. A sergeant with the Texas department of public safety told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that “there were several law enforcement that engaged the suspect, but he was able to make entry into the school”.

If guns made people safer, then the United States would be the safest place in the world. How many more children have to die before the right accept that the answer to bad guys with guns is not good guys with guns, it’s getting rid of guns.

Comments / 549

AA ron
2d ago

why can't the answer be both? that yes, we need more money spent on mental health services and yes, we have to do something about gun control? nothing is 100% but at this point we should be doing some to reduce the likelihood of a room full of dead kids.

Reply(26)
64
Michael Mosley
2d ago

I pray for the families that lost their children. Can we all focus on that first? I pray it never happens again in America to anyone.

Reply(22)
54
david
2d ago

funny how people are mad at Republicans for fighting for their rights to have guns to defend themselves but it's not Republicans out there doing all these shootings!

Reply(116)
102
Related
The Guardian

Trump isn’t out there with a gun, but he’s enabled this war against black people

Last weekend, just as I finished a live performance in California of Four Questions, the Grammy award-winning jazz collaboration for which I provided spoken words, word reached me about the racist killing of 10 people as they shopped in Buffalo, New York. I try never to be surprised by evil and never paralysed by despair. Instead, my immediate reaction was “here we go again”, with the horror, the suffering and then the now familiar routine of rhetorical gestures and superficial posturing.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Andrew Pollack
Person
Laura Ingraham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Trans People#School Shootings#Violent Crime#Ingraham Fox News#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Slate

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down

On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

291K+
Followers
73K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy