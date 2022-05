CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 36,843 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 45 deaths since May 20. According to the CDC, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois as well as counties around Peoria. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, the CDC reports.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO