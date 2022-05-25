ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Colin Kaepernick to work out with Las Vegas Raiders

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is scheduled to work out with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a new report. Kaepernick would meet with the Raiders this week for his...

