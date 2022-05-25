Report: Colin Kaepernick to work out with Las Vegas Raiders

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO