An Afghan man who came to the UK as a child says he tried to take his own life after being told he faces deportation to Rwanda under the government’s new asylum removal policy.Hakim Khan, 32, told The Independent he would “rather die” than be sent to the east African nation after he was detained at Brook House removal centre this month and told he may be removed there.The asylum seeker, who first arrived in the UK as a child in 2008, said: “This is not the right thing to do. “I just want to be free, I want to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 47 MINUTES AGO