Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Say hiya to Papaya!

For those who wish to catch a glimpse of the thriving South Asian community of Austin, a trip to Desi Brothers, a privately owned, local South Asian grocery store and cafeteria at 2506 W. Parmer Lane, Austin, might be all they need. Visited by all ages—from kids who accompany their families, to the elderly who need assistance—Desi Brothers is frequented by a cross-section of people looking for ingredients, food and household supplies.The grocery store opened in September 2019. A month later, owner Vipul Patel opened a second location at 3421 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 133, Austin, in the Canyon Oaks Shopping center.
