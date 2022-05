Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After temperatures pull back over the next couple days, expect the heat and humidity to return by next week. Today, we'll see some sunshine through quite a bit of cloud cover at times. By later in the day, there will be the chance of a couple isolated showers. But much of the day will be dry. Highs today will be in the lower 80s.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO