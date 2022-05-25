Michigan confirms 25,968 new COVID cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 25,968 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths this week.

That averages out to 3,710 cases per day.

Michigan has now seen a total of 2,527,831 total cases and 36,357 deaths.

Ingham, Jackson, Eaton and Clinton Counties are all in the “medium” transmission level.

Around 67.1% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 2.9% away from its goal of 70%.

