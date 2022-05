A Brenham woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a welfare check Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 11:45, Officer Crystal Buckner was dispatched to a welfare concern at 600 block of East Main Street. Upon arrival, Buckner made contact with Nancy McGee, 57 out of Chappell Hill, who was being checked by medics. After further investigation it was determined that McGee had an active warrant out of Washington County. Mcgee was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking for the warrant.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO