Springfield, IL

Coroner identifies victim in Springfield deadly shooting

WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has recently identified the shooting victim who died at HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Tuesday night.

25-year-old man killed in Springfield shooting

Results from an autopsy conducted on Wednesday indicate 25-year-old Jayvon Watson of Springfield died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.

WAND TV

Road scheduled for closure for fatal crash investigation in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana Police Department will be shutting down parts of North Cunningham Ave. in order to conduct an investigation of a recent fatal crash. On Tuesday, May 31, from 6:00 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. both the northbound and southbound traffic on North Cunningham Ave., between University Ave. and Crystal Lake Dr. will be temporarily shut down.
URBANA, IL
wlds.com

One Hospitalized After Shots Fired Incident in Jacksonville

One person is hospitalized after a shooting incident in Jacksonville Saturday morning. A Jacksonville Police officer responded to a report of shots being fired in the 200 block of East Wolcott Street at 10:30 Saturday morning. According to a press release, upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that there...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

4 sent to hospital after crash in front of WMBD-TV station

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on N. University Street, between W. Forrest Hill Avenue and W. War Memorial Drive. The crash happened after 3 p.m. right in front of the WMBD/WYZZ television station. WMBD reporters arrived at...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Taylorville man sentenced to prison for hurting police

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. Officials said Michael Emery of Taylorville was sentenced to seven years in prison. The charges stemmed from an incident on April 19 where Emery bit two Taylorville officers while […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Man struck and killed by vehicle in Urbana identified

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was struck by a vehicle in Champaign and killed has been identified. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Christopher D. Bowen, 50, of Sandoval, was hit near Park Street and Cunningham Avenue in Urbana, Illinois just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Bowen was pronounced...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison for shooting a minor in face

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a minor. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl announced Thursday that Jacob R. Mariacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Mariacher pleaded guilty to the Class X offense of aggravated battery with a firearm on April […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

25-year-old man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Springfield Tuesday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 7:45 p.m. as a result of several gunshot wounds to the torso. Officials said that the shooting occurred near Seven Brothers Grocery. The identity […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Police officers receive Lifesaving Awards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three Champaign Police Officers recently received the Lifesaving Awards for acting quickly and decisively to save the lives of three people. On December 2, 2021, Officer Jeff Thomas responded to an unknown problem on Armory Avenue. According to the officer, two people had been electrocuted by a high voltage of power […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
