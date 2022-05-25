Coroner identifies victim in Springfield deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has recently identified the shooting victim who died at HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Tuesday night.

Results from an autopsy conducted on Wednesday indicate 25-year-old Jayvon Watson of Springfield died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.

