A man was shot to death after allegedly trying to force his way into his ex-wife’s home home near Chadbourn Thursday. Robert Ransom Smith III, 67, was killed at the home of Jeanette Duncan on Joe Brown Highway South near Rough and Ready Road. Smith was a suspect in a break-in at the home on May 24 (Tuesday) according to the sheriff’s office.

CHADBOURN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO