CANYON, Texas (KVII) — An event has been organized to honor one of the teachers killed in the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on Tuesday. Organizers have set up a sunset hike to the lighthouse in honor of Eva Mireles, who was a fourth-grade teacher gunned down by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos during the rampage, as well as the other victims of the shooting.

CANYON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO