NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was hospitalized after being shot Saturday afternoon in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said. The male victim’s identity, age and condition were not disclosed. But the NOPD said he was found about 12:30 p.m., sprawled on a ramp connecting Elysian Fields Avenue to Interstate 10. The man appeared to have collapsed on the ramp, where he fled on foot either before or after being shot multiple times.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO