Child found living in cat urine-filled home in Apple Valley, man arrested

An Apple Valley man was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy discovered an animal-filled home where a child slept on a bed covered in cat urine.

Jeddidiah Schulz, 38, on Wednesday remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for suspected child cruelty. His bail is set at $100,000, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records show.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station said that at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 13000 block of Cuyamaca Road.

Upon arrival, a deputy learned that Schulz had refused to return three cats that belonged to the reporting party.

While speaking to Schulz, Deputy Watson witnessed a young boy in the living room with several cats running around. He also noticed an extremely strong odor of cat urine coming from inside the residence.

After entering the residence, the deputy located over 50 cats, several exotic birds, lizards and dogs. The entire home was covered with wood chips that the cats used as a litter box, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputy also discovered that the child was sleeping in a closet and his bedding was covered in cat urine, authorities said.

The child was placed in the care of Child Family Services and Apple Valley Animal Control Officers responded to tend to the animals.

Sheriff’s officials did not indicate how Schulz was associated with the boy.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy Watson or Detective Lenihan at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz