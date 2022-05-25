ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Child found living in cat urine-filled home in Apple Valley, man arrested

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4EU3_0fqFjLtP00

An Apple Valley man was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy discovered an animal-filled home where a child slept on a bed covered in cat urine.

Jeddidiah Schulz, 38, on Wednesday remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for suspected child cruelty. His bail is set at $100,000, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records show.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station said that at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 13000 block of Cuyamaca Road.

Upon arrival, a deputy learned that Schulz had refused to return three cats that belonged to the reporting party.

While speaking to Schulz, Deputy Watson witnessed a young boy in the living room with several cats running around. He also noticed an extremely strong odor of cat urine coming from inside the residence.

After entering the residence, the deputy located over 50 cats, several exotic birds, lizards and dogs. The entire home was covered with wood chips that the cats used as a litter box, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputy also discovered that the child was sleeping in a closet and his bedding was covered in cat urine, authorities said.

The child was placed in the care of Child Family Services and Apple Valley Animal Control Officers responded to tend to the animals.

Sheriff’s officials did not indicate how Schulz was associated with the boy.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy Watson or Detective Lenihan at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 4

ogkush420
3d ago

People are so sick in the head now days poor kid don’t deserve that how kan u do that to any kid ?

Reply
3
Related
vvng.com

2 teens carrying guns with an extended magazine arrested near Village Elementary School in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two teens carrying guns with an extended magazine were arrested near Village Elementary School Friday morning in Victorville. On Friday, May 27, 2022, at about 11:37 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Station responded to the area of Ashley Glen Drive and Balmoral Drive after a witness near Village Elementary School reported seeing two juveniles carrying firearms.
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

Bodycam video: San Bernardino Police chase robbery suspects through apartment complex

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested earlier this week for allegedly robbing multiple storage units in San Bernardino County, according to authorities. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a caller reported the robberies last Wednesday, May 25, saying that the duo had cut the locks at a local storage facility, stealing items and loading them into the back of a U-Haul truck. The robberies were also apparently caught on surveillance cameras.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

431 acre Elk fire in Yucca Valley now 75% contained; 2 people arrested.

Firefighters say the Elk fire in Yucca Valley is now 75% contained. Two 18-year-old campers were arrested for allegedly starting a fire in Yucca Valley that grew to 431 acres. The fire started near Elk Trail in Yucca Valley on Thursday and left the area covered in smoke, making it hard for some to breathe. The post 431 acre Elk fire in Yucca Valley now 75% contained; 2 people arrested. appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Two found dead in car in northwest Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residential area of Van Ness, between Bullard and Barstow, around 6:00 a.m. Saturday. They say when their deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman in a parked car who appeared to be injured. Upon closer look, deputies say they determined the pair were actually deceased.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adelanto, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Apple Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Apple Valley, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Adelanto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Man arrested for enticing child in Chino: police

CHINO, Calif. - A San Bernardino man was arrested after he allegedly contacted a minor to commit a sex crime. According to police, the incident happened May 23 just after 4:30 p.m. near Riverside Drive and San Antonio Avenue in Chino. The victim told police she was walking home from...
CHINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Felon is arrested after road rage incident is reported in Rialto

A felon was arrested after a road rage incident was reported in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Two officers were patrolling near Henry Elementary School when they observed a vehicle that was being driven erratically, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 27. After performing a...
RIALTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies search for suspects in gunpoint robbery in La Quinta

On Saturday at 3:54 PM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to the 79700 block of State Highway 111, La Quinta for a robbery. Two men were reported to have robbed an employee at the location at gunpoint. The suspects fled the location in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money. Deputies are currently The post Deputies search for suspects in gunpoint robbery in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lizards#Urine#Violent Crime#Child Family Services#The Sheriff S Department
mynewsla.com

Inmate Dies at Southwest County Jail, No Indications of Foul Play

Authorities Friday announced that an inmate suffered an unspecified medical emergency and died at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, marking the fourth custody death in the county’s correctional system in the last four weeks. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was discovered unconscious in his cell...
MURRIETA, CA
mynewsla.com

Trio Suspected of Perris Home Invasion That Left Victim with Head Injuries

A young man and woman who allegedly attacked a Perris homeowner during a robbery that the victim managed to foil, despite being injured, were behind bars Thursday, along with a teenage cohort suspected of joining them. Cameran Jamal Deneal and Elizabeth Gutierrez, both 19 and of Perris, were arrested Wednesday...
PERRIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
crimevoice.com

Porch Pirates Followed – Search Warrant Nabs Armed Felons Selling Assorted Lethal Drugs

PALM DESERT – When a silver minivan matched the description of a vehicle used to whisk away packages stolen from porches – Palm Desert Station’s Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team deputies stepped in. On May 18,2022, the deputies conducted a traffic stop at 2 PM and arrested two suspects – Dale Adams (38), of Yucca Valley, and Mallory Bauer (31) of Temecula.
PALM DESERT, CA
Nationwide Report

15-year-old Deven Camolina dead after a crash on Interstate 15 in Corona (Corona, CA)

15-year-old Deven Camolina dead after a crash on Interstate 15 in Corona (Corona, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, authorities identified 15-year-old Deven Camolina, from Riverside, as the boy who lost his life when the vehicle he was riding in fell over the side of a freeway exit ramp on Tuesday in Corona. The fatal car crash took place at approximately 11:50 p.m. at the Cajalco Road off-ramp from northbound Interstate 15 [...]
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

Multiple people wounded in stabbing outside bar in Covina

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that took place at a bar in Covina Friday evening, which sent multiple people to the hospital. The incident unfolded outside of Rude Dog Bar & Grill in Covina, located on N. Citrus Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. According to Covina Police Department, the stabbing was preceded by an altercation involving a group of people.As a result of the stabbing, at least two people were taken to nearby hospitals with possible stab wounds. There were no fatalities reported.It was unclear whether police had taken a suspect into custody as the investigation continued through Saturday morning. 
COVINA, CA
KTLA.com

Thousand Oaks man arrested for fatal stabbing of fellow T.O. resident: VCSO

A Thousand Oaks man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder after the stabbing death of another man on Sunday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Oliver Willis, 24, was found dead by deputies at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday the 1800 block of West Hillcrest Drive, and he had “suffered multiple stab wounds,” the VCSO said in a news release.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

5K+
Followers
852
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy