Tucked away in bucolic Rixeyville lies a family flush with farm and home duties, but they wouldn’t have it any other way. While normally open to the public during the winter season to supply generations of families with trees for their holiday celebrations, Oak Shade Farm on Waterford Run Lane opened a store on its property in January to fill with their homemade bits and bobs from honey to wood bowls to dried mushrooms.

RIXEYVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO