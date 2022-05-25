ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Where to Watch MLB Games Online Without Cable

By Thomas Hindle
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YGOh_0fqFix6I00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

With the Major League Baseball season in full swing, there are tons of intriguing matchups to check out. The NL West is hotly contested, with the Padres and Dodgers fighting for first place. The same goes for the AL West, where the Angels and Astors are only separated by one game.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Point is, there are a lot of games that have major implications — even this early in the season. If you want to handpick your ideal games, you can check out the full schedule at MLB.com . Trying to figure out how to watch MLB games online, with or without cable? Here’s how you can catch all of the league’s must-see contests.

How to Watch MLB Games Online

If you’re a cable subscriber, you’ll be able to catch your local team through their area-specific network. For example, for the Dodgers, that means Spectrum Sportsnet. And if you’re an Angels fan, you can tune into Fox Sports West. The same goes for pretty much any MLB team. Apple, ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Turner Sports and YouTube have rights to nationally televised MLB games.

There are easy ways to catch major matchups, too. ESPN runs baseball games every Sunday night, and will occasionally pick up a midweek game. Furthermore, if you have a cable package that includes MLB TV, you’ll be able to catch a game almost every night.

But if you don’t have cable, or would rather have a little more choice, you can subscribe to a live TV streaming service to watch local and national MLB games, such as DirecTV Stream , FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and more. Keep reading to find out about the variety of options, including MLB.TV.

Amazon Prime Video

If you have Prime membership ($139 per year or $15 per month), You can watch regular-season games through MLB.TV when you subscribe to the channel through Amazon Prime Video . An MLB.TV subscription is $25 per month for the All-Team Pass or $120 annually for the Single Team Pass (in addition to the Amazon Prime monthly or yearly fee). If you’re a new Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial; new MLB.TV subscriptions also include a free seven-day trial.

MLB.TV on Amazon Prime Video

$25 monthly or $120 annually


Buy now

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is steadily getting into the live TV game, after making forays into soccer and basketball. Baseball appears to be the next frontier, as the streamer now offers access to Friday Night Baseball, complete with pregame coverage and postage analysis — a good option for a real baseball junkie.

Apple TV+ Subscription

$5 monthly


Buy now

DirecTV Stream

Watch regional games on NBC, Fox, ESPN and channels online with a subscription to DirecTV Stream , which offers more than 65 other sports, entertainment and news channels under its Entertainment package ($70 monthly). Other plans offer over 90 to 140 channels, with prices ranging from $84 to $140 per month; you can also add on HBO Max, Starz, Showtime and other channels to add to your options for movies and TV.

DirecTV Stream Subscription

$70 and up monthly


Buy now

ESPN+

ESPN+ provides specialized coverage — but it’s worth noting that the online streaming service doesn’t always offer live games in every market. It costs $7 per month on its own, or you can get it bundled with Hulu with Live TV and Disney+ for $76 and up per month. An ESPN+ subscription also includes access to the network’s 30 for 30 library of sports documentaries, exclusive pay-per-view UFC events, ESPN+ originals and more, so it’s a great option for sports fans who want to get into more than just the game.

ESPN+ Subscription

$7 monthly


Buy now

Fubo TV

FuboTV is a good option for fans of all sports. For baseball, though, it might be one of the best. While there are preset packages, you can also handpick add-ons to get as little — or as much — coverage as you like. It’s not necessarily MLB specific, but if you’re a fan of all sports, and particularly enjoy baseball, it’s a bargain at $70 per month. You can get a week’s free trial, too.

FuboTV Subscription

$70 and up monthly


Buy now

Hulu with Live TV

For $76 and up per month, you can get Hulu with Live TV bundled with Disney + and ESPN+. That package includes more than 75 live local and national TV channels — so you can catch your hometown team and tune into the big games.

Hulu with Live TV Subscription

$76 and up monthly


Buy now

MLB.TV

The easiest way to watch as much baseball as you like online is still through MLB.TV itself. The platform offers a comprehensive subscription service, which includes every regular season and playoff game for $25 per month or $140 per year. If you only want to watch all 162 contests for one team, you can pay for the Single Team package which will set you back $120 for the entire season and offseason. Both are available with a free one-week trial so you can check it out before committing.

MLB.TV Subscription

$140 and up


Buy now

Peacock

If you want to watch Sunday games, Peacock gives subscribers of its ad-supported Premium plan access to one exclusive game each week as part of MLB Sunday Leadoff. That service costs $5 per month and gives access to NBC, Peacock movies and TV shows and more. Upgrade to the Premium Plus plan ($10 monthly) for an ad-free experience.

Peacock Subscription

$5 to $10 monthly


Buy now

Sling TV

For a limited time, get half off your first month of Sling TV ‘s on-demand streaming, which regularly costs $35 per month for individual Orange and Blue plans or $50 monthly for the Orange & Blue package. The Blue and Orange & Blue plans let you watch over 40 local broadcast and national channels, and you can record up to 50 hours of content and stream on up to three devices.

Sling TV Subscription

$10 to $20 monthly


Buy now

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to “Brilliant Actor” Ray Liotta

Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Ray Liotta’s death on Thursday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Liotta’s rep Jennifer Craig at Gersh confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, saying the actor died in his sleep while on location. Publicist Jennifer Allen said he was working on the movie Dangerous Waters, shooting in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.More from The Hollywood ReporterDennis Lehane on Fulfilling "Lifelong Dream" to Work With Ray Liotta on Apple's Upcoming 'Black Bird'Alessandro Nivola Honors 'Many Saints of Newark' Co-Star Ray Liotta: "He Contained Multitudes"Ray Liotta, Actor in 'GoodFellas,'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Voight Says Americans “Must Not Allow Mental Illness” to Take Gun Rights

Jon Voight attributed the mass shootings, like the one at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers on Tuesday, to abuse and mental health issues. In a two and a half minute video posted to his social media, the actor said there “should be proper qualifications for gun ownership” while also stating that the country “must not allow mental illness to take away our right to bear arms.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGiants Manager Gabe Kapler Refusing to Take Field for Anthem in ProtestHarry Styles Partners With Everytown for Gun Safety on Upcoming Tour in Effort to...
UVALDE, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Retro Sneakers for Stepping into Summer with Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re ready to step out of those high heels and pair your baggy jeans or low-rise denim with something more casual, you really can’t go wrong with a great pair of sneakers. A step up from basic white kicks, retro runners transition well for casual back-to-the-office looks for spring to summer and beyond, all while looking to the past to add a bit of old-school playfulness to modern-day wardrobes.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 25+ Best Travel Accessories...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

James Corden Delivers Emotional Speech After Texas School Shooting: “I Don’t Know What Has to Happen to Change Things Here”

James Corden and Stephen Colbert, like many of the network late night hosts, had already taped their shows Tuesday when news broke of the Texas elementary school shooting that has so far left 19 kids dead. But both took a few minutes on each program to address the tragedy.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Orville: New Horizons' Red Carpet Press Line Canceled After Texas ShootingKanye West and Gap Push Back Yeezy Launch After Uvalde School ShootingNew Zealand Leader Jacinda Ardern Talks Gun Control on 'Late Show': "We Saw Something That Wasn't Right and We Acted on It" Standing in front of a dimly...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Ray Liotta, Actor in ‘GoodFellas,’ Dies at 67

Ray Liotta, the intense actor from New Jersey best known for his turn as the hustler turned mob rat Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s GoodFellas, has died. He was 67. Publicist Jennifer Allen told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died Wednesday night or early Thursday in his sleep in his hotel room while in the Dominican Republic making the movie Dangerous Waters. His fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, was with him. He had begun work on the film about a week ago.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to "Brilliant Actor" Ray LiottaJohn Zderko,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter to Pay $150M In Settlement With FTC, DOJ for Allegedly Misusing Data

Twitter will pay $150 million to resolve a joint lawsuit from the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission accusing it of illegally giving advertisers access to users’ contact information for targeted advertising. “From at least May 2013 until at least September 2019, Twitter misrepresented to users of its online communication service the extent to which it maintained and protected the security and privacy of their nonpublic contact information,” reads the complaint. “Specifically, while Twitter represented to users that it collected their telephone numbers and email addresses to secure their accounts, Twitter failed to disclose that it also used user contact...
LAW
The Hollywood Reporter

Austin Butler Says He Was “Rushed to Hospital” After Filming ‘Elvis’ Biopic

When Austin Butler wrapped filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, he quickly learned how much the role took a toll on him physically. In an interview with GQ published Wednesday, the actor, who portrays the late musical icon in the upcoming film, revealed that after filming finished, he was immediately “rushed to the hospital” after waking up in pain.More from The Hollywood ReporterAustin Butler and Tom Hanks in Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis': Film Review | Cannes 2022Lisa Marie Presley Reacts to "Spectacular" 'Elvis' Biopic: "It Breaks My Heart That My Son Isn't Here to See it"Christopher Walken Joins Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya in 'Dune: Part Two' “The...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Cable Tv#Sling Tv#Fubo Tv#The Major League Baseball#Padres#Mlb Com#Watch Mlb Games Online#Spectrum Sportsnet#Angels#Fox Sports West#Espn#Nbc Sports#Turner Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye West and Gap Push Back Yeezy Launch After Uvalde School Shooting

The Gap announced that it is briefly postponing the rollout of its Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launch until Friday in wake of Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which an 18-year-old gunman allegedly killed 19 grade school children and two adults. “In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are postponing the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launch until Friday, May 27,” read a statement about latest collection from Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia. “As we pause, our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'The...
UVALDE, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Harrison Ford Teases ‘Indiana Jones 5’ at Star Wars Celebration

Harrison Ford on Thursday shocked Star Wars Celebration with a surprise appearance to tease his upcoming Indiana Jones 5. “It’s a great pleasure to be here,” Ford told the enormous crowd gathered at the Anaheim Convention Center, adding that he is “really proud of the movie that we made.”More from The Hollywood ReporterHelen Mirren, Harrison Ford to Star in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1932'The Likely Explanation for 'Doctor Strange 2' PG-13 Rating Amid Content DebateHarrison Ford to Star in Apple TV+ Series From 'Ted Lasso' Duo, Jason Segel The iconic actor came out onstage after John Williams’ famous Indy theme played. The composer was...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Donald Trump’s Media Company Seeks “Cancelled” Shows, News and Podcasts for Its Subscription Streaming Service

Former President Donald Trump appears intent to launch a subscription streaming video service, even as his company’s flagship product Truth Social has thus far failed to take off. Trump Media and Technology Group, led by CEO Devin Nunes, is actively beginning to build out the streaming service, and securities filing Friday details what the company has in store.More from The Hollywood ReporterVideo Saved the Theater Star: How a Digital Capture Boom Is Bolstering Pandemic-Era BroadwayBTS to Visit White House to Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes and DiscriminationJen Psaki Joining MSNBC This Fall, Developing Streaming Show While its original investor presentation was vague about...
POTUS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales Worth Shopping

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. You don’t have to wait until Memorial Day to take advantage of stellar sales. Although the holiday officially takes place on Monday, May 30, retailers are already rolling out deals on everything from mattresses and home goods to past-season luxury designer pieces that are still very much wearable through summer and beyond.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things' and Quiksilver's Retro Surf-Inspired Collection Has Officially ArrivedThe Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Beauty and SkincareThe Best Memorial Day Weekend...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichardt’s ‘Showing Up’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

The Oregon College of Art and Craft in Portland, which closed in 2019, makes a sublime setting for Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt’s thoughtful, affecting and often unexpectedly funny character study of a woman making art while navigating the exasperating whirl of everyday problems outside her garage studio. The school as depicted here is a magnet for oddball art obsessives and amusing counterculture throwbacks, yet the beauty of this unpolished jewel of a film is the way it drops you into the center of that world, without distance, judgement or cynicism. It demonstrates once again that Reichardt’s work with Michelle Williams...
PORTLAND, OR
The Hollywood Reporter

Baz Luhrmann on Why Priscilla Presley’s Support for ‘Elvis’ “Is the Best Review I’ve Ever Had”

If nothing else, Baz Luhrmann knows how to put on a show. The Australian director topped off the world premiere of Elvis, his full-on, cranked-up take on the life and music of the rock-and-roll legend, with a similar over-the-top beach club bash Wednesday night, featuring a spectacular drone show and a blowout performance from Italian glam rock band and Eurovision 2021 winner Maneskin, who performed a single from the Elvis soundtrack.More from The Hollywood ReporterBanff Fest Sets Tribute Awards for Ana Gasteyer, Vivica A. Fox, Late Jean Marc ValleeKevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault in U.K.BBC's Working-Class Representation a Focus in U.K....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Luggage and Summer-Ready Travel Gear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re booking long flights to extravagant getaways or low-key summer road trips, now’s an opportune time to upgrade your luggage. Some of the best Memorial Day sales include deals on travel essentials, including rolling suitcases, backpacks, organizers and more, and many retailers have already rolled out major markdowns ahead of the holiday shopping weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Beauty and SkincareMarni's Uniqlo Collection Is Officially Here -- These Are the Top...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Employee Trust Erodes Amid Layoffs As Ex-Staffers Say Company Culture Is Changing

A few months ago, Netflix began circulating an internal Google Doc containing revisions to the company’s culture memo. The document garnered some 10,000 comments from employees before the final product — published on Netflix’s jobs site — was released to the public earlier in May. Notes included a directive for employees to “spend [Netflix] members’ money wisely” and a reminder that leaders also needed to be held accountable for following company values. But there was one section in particular, on “artistic expression,” that stood out to some staffers.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Puts Warning on 'Stranger Things' Season 4 After Texas...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Red Carpet Press Line Canceled After Texas Shooting

Hulu has canceled The Orville: New Horizons’ red carpet press line, originally scheduled for Wednesday night, in the wake of Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “In light of the tragic events in Texas yesterday, there will no longer be a press line at tonight’s premiere for The Orville: New Horizons. Our deepest sympathies are with the families affected,” Hulu and the Orville team said in a statement.More from The Hollywood ReporterQuinta Brunson Reacts to Requests for 'Abbott Elementary' School-Shooting EpisodeKanye West and Gap Push Back Yeezy Launch After Uvalde School ShootingJames Corden Delivers Emotional Speech After Texas School Shooting: "I Don't Know...
UVALDE, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Letitia Wright in ‘The Silent Twins’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

Adapted by screenwriter Andrea Seigel (Laggies) from journalist Marjorie Wallace’s non-fiction book of the same name, drama The Silent Twins explores the rich imaginative world but often unhappy real lives of outsider artists June (Letitia Wright) and Jennifer (Tamara Lawrance) Gibbons. The identical twin sisters, born in 1963 to a pair of Windrush-generation immigrants from Barbados and raised in Wales, chose to not speak to anyone other than each other for many years. Nevertheless, they wrote pages upon pages of highly eccentric but oddly compelling poetry and prose, which director Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure) and her team have adapted into lyrics...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alessandro Nivola Honors ‘Many Saints of Newark’ Co-Star Ray Liotta: “He Contained Multitudes”

For Alessandro Nivola, every day working with Ray Liotta on The Many Saints of Newark was a gift for several reasons. Beyond starring opposed a Hollywood idol, Nivola was able to witness Liotta craft two completely different characters for the story, which was David Chase’s prequel film to his HBO series, The Sopranos.More from The Hollywood ReporterDennis Lehane on Fulfilling "Lifelong Dream" to Work With Ray Liotta on Apple's Upcoming 'Black Bird'Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to "Brilliant Actor" Ray LiottaRay Liotta, Actor in 'GoodFellas,' Dies at 67 Nivola, who played Dickie Moltisanti,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell Talks Auditioning in a Tuxedo, ‘Top Gun’ and Tom Cruise (In That Order)

Glen Powell, who calls himself a “very patriotic guy,” was in a fetal position for much of the Fourth of July in 2018. The day before, he had gotten the call that he did not get the role he spent weeks auditioning for — and arguably a whole career pining after — in the Top Gun sequel, Maverick. “I understand how Hollywood works in terms of, ‘Hey, it’s not about you. There’s a lot of other people making a lot of decisions that have nothing to do with you or your performance.’ Blah. Blah. Blah.” Even knowing this, the 33-year-old...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy