Collier County, FL

Collier County commissioners reject rent increase notice requirement for landlords

By Rachel Heimann Mercader, Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

Collier commissioners voted Tuesday to reject an ordinance requiring landlords to give timely notice before a rent increase despite an emergency meeting on the matter and passionate pleas from the public.

The ordinance would have required landlords give tenants a 60-day notice if their rent is going to increase more than 5%. Commissioner Burt Saunders asked the board at its April 15 meeting to consider adopting the new law.

The ordinance first failed at the commission's May 10 meeting by a 3-2 vote, with commissioners Andy Solis, Bill McDaniel, and Rick LoCastro against its adoption and Commissioner Penny Taylor and Saunders in favor.

Commissioners agreed to reconsider a new version of the ordinance at its meeting on May 24, and LoCastro called a special meeting that included the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.

However, Saunders was not present at the May 24 meeting and was therefore unable to vote on the new ordinance this week. A motion by Taylor to continue the vote to their next meeting in June failed. Solis and Taylor voted in favor and LoCastro and McDaniel voted against the continuance.

Saunders had not responded to the Naples Daily News asking why he missed the meeting as of Wednesday afternoon.

"I feel bad that I am going to kill an ordinance that Commissioner Saunders wants to in fact come on, but I do not have any interest in hearing it anymore," McDaniel said.

Taylor tried but failed to ask her fellow commissioners to change their vote. "I don't think this is the silver bullet that's going to solve all the problems. But what it will do is interject some fairness into a situation that we have heard is not fair," she said, adding "that's always been my concern."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDJAx_0fqFitZO00

Florida Gulf Coast University Associate Dean Tom Felke agreed with Taylor when he spoke during public comment and called the state of affordable housing to be "devasting".

Felke is an associate dean of the Marieb College of Health and Human Services and an associate professor within the Department of Social Work at FGCU.

"This issue does not cut across individual demographics or political lines, it literally hits everybody. We have older adults sleeping in their cars in Walmart parking lots because the best advice we can give them is to leave the county because you're better off anywhere else than here," Felke said. "We have families with children sleeping in the back of their cars, and mothers who are taking apartments because they're saying I can't put my five kids back in the car again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CTiO_0fqFitZO00

"I understand what everybody's trying to say here in terms of this ordinance is not going to fix everything. Absolutely. But to your point, we need to do something to give some individuals some relief," he added.

At the commission's May 10 meeting Solis indicated that he would vote for an ordinance that included language pointing tenants toward rental assistance available in the county via a phone number to call or a website.

Discussions at the emergency meeting among staff, committee members, and members of the public suggested that the next version would include Solis' requests.

However, at the May 24 meeting, County Attorney Jeffrey A. Klatzkow said he would not be comfortable with adding that language because it would be hard to enforce.

LoCastro agreed, saying "a lot can get lost in translation by the landlord...there also can be some interpretation or whatnot, I'd rather see it done a different way."

Applications for rental assistance and mortgage payments can be found on the Collier County government website: https://www.colliercountyhousing.com/community-assistance-program/

Connect with Government Watchdog Report Rachel Heimann Mercader: @racheyy_marie (Twitter), rachel.heimann@naplesnews.com, or cell: 239-359-7948

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County commissioners reject rent increase notice requirement for landlords

