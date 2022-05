Door County artist and educator, Carl H. Mengert, 96, of Sturgeon Bay died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Cardinal Ridge CBRF in Sturgeon Bay. He was born August 13, 1925, in Milwaukee, the only son of the late Alvin and Alice (King) Mengert. Following high school, Carl graduated in 1950 from Milwaukee State Teachers College, pursuing his art degree before receiving his master’s in library science at UW-Madison. He served our country in the U.S. Army during WWII. In 1948, he married Lorraine Neuens in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death January 6, 2017.

